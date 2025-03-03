Gracie Abrams Cancels More Concerts, Says She's 'Still Struggling' With Illness

Gracie Abrams has been forced to cancel two more concerts as she continues to battle an ongoing illness.

On Sunday, March 2, the singer-songwriter announced that, following medical advice, she would be unable to perform in Nottingham on March 3 or in Leeds on March 4.

It has been recommended that she take time to rest in order to prioritize her health. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates regarding the affected performances.

In a handwritten note shared on her Instagram Story, Abrams opened up about her ongoing struggle with an illness, Billboard said.

She expressed her disappointment, explaining that, due to her health, she had been advised not to perform for the next two nights.

Abrams reassured her fans that her team would update them as soon as possible on the status of the canceled shows.

This latest setback follows Abrams' earlier cancellation of a February 28 concert in Brussels, where she revealed she had been "fighting off something gnarly" for the past week.

Despite her attempts to recover while still performing, Abrams ultimately decided to follow medical advice and focus on her health.

She expressed her regret, acknowledging the effort her fans put into attending the shows and how difficult it was for her to cancel. She emphasized that she was unable to give them the performance they deserved, which was deeply upsetting for her.

Due to artist illness, @gracieabrams has unfortunately postponed her upcoming show at @fdarena.



Fans are advised to keep hold of their tickets - a new date will be announced as soon as possible.



For all order related queries, please contact your point of purchase directly for… pic.twitter.com/LrUWrrpGCm — first direct arena (@fdarena) March 3, 2025

Gracie Abrams Expresses Deep Regret as Illness Disrupts European Tour

The cancellations occurred during Abrams' European leg of "The Secret of Us Tour," which supports her Billboard 200 No. 2 album of the same name.

In recent weeks, she had been regularly performing, with concerts in Zurich, Assago, and Paris, before her illness forced her to take a break. Her next scheduled performance is on March 6 at the O2 Arena in London.

Abrams' note also conveyed how deeply the situation has affected her. "I can't tell you how much this breaks my heart," she wrote.

"This tour is something I've been dreaming of since the album came out, and the shows we've played so far have meant more to me than I can tell you."

She closed her message by expressing her heartfelt regrets to her fans and conveying her deep appreciation for their support. She emphasized that she would do anything to be able to perform.

Fans have shown an outpouring of support, flooding social media with messages wishing Abrams a swift recovery.

Many have expressed understanding and encouragement, urging her to prioritize her well-being before returning to the stage.

According to RollingStone, Abrams will resume touring later this month and then tour Asia, Australia, and North America.

In addition to her tour, she is scheduled to receive the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she will also perform alongside fellow honorees like aespa, GloRilla, and Tyla.