Gracie Abrams Slams Petition to Have Her Opening Act Dora Jar Replaced Because of Her 'Slow-Paced Songs'

Gracie Abrams is not staying silent when it comes to her choice for her tour opener getting bullied online.

On Jan. 24, Jar announced that she would be joining Abrams for her European and U.K. tour stops.

"This has been the light at the end of a tunnel in my life. So grateful and I CANT WAIT!!!! I love Gracie, I love music, and I love you," she wrote in her announcement on social media.

This has been the light at the end of a tunnel in my life. So grateful and I CANT WAIT!!!! I love Gracie , I love music, and I love you pic.twitter.com/awSg9IDnal — Dora Jar (@dorajar_) January 24, 2025

However, since she was announced as the opener for The Secret of Us Tour, Jar got immediate backlash with many fans saying that she was not a big enough or energetic enough star to be the opening act for Abrams.

Additionally, since Jar was announced as the tour opener, an anonymous person under the name of Dexter Morga --, the name taken form a fictional television character -- launched a Change.org petition to have her removed.

"Many fans, including myself, are baffled by the recent announcement ... We are perplexed as we do not recognize her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it's virtually impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow-paced songs," the since-deleted petition read, according to Billboard.

"For a memorable concert experience, an opening act should set the mood and get the crowd excited, but Dora's slow tempo songs may not achieve this goal," the petition added.

Jar responded to the backlash a couple different times. The first time, she posted on social media saying that "hate comes with the job."

"Hate comes with the job, the truth is this is the biggest outpouring of love I've ever received from a fanbase who is still unfamiliar with me. Gracie has beautiful open hearted fans and I am so excited for this," she said on X.

Hate comes with the job, the truth is this is the biggest outpouring of love I’ve ever received from a fanbase who is still unfamiliar with me. Gracie has beautiful open hearted fans and I am so excited for this🧳♥️ — Dora Jar (@dorajar_) January 25, 2025

Jar also took to her TikTok account for a more light-hearted approach where she joked that she was going to sign the petition with her haters.

Dora Jar makes light-hearted video in response to an online petition calling for her to be replaced as the opener for ‘The Secret of Us’ tour in Europe. pic.twitter.com/hpgdqEIJJb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2025

Abrams gave her own response to the backlash. In the comments section under a post from Stereogum, the singer called the petition and the backlash "ridiculousness."

"So wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up," Abrams said.

"I've only seen everyone's total excitement and I couldn't be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder. Stream everything she's ever made whether or not you're coming to the show. Dora forever and ever," she added.

Gracie Abrams reacts to online petition to have Dora Jar replaced as her opening act on tour:



“so wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up. I've only seen everyone's total excitement and I couldn't be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented… pic.twitter.com/qjukNVDlgn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

Abrams tour begins on Feb. 9 in Madrid and will make stops at various big cities in Europe including Amsterdam, Hamburg and Dusseldorf. Tickets for the remainder of the shows can be found here.