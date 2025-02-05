Gracie Abrams Stirs Debate, Says No Man Has Matched Taylor Swift's Pop Culture Reign

Gracie Abrams recently stirred up a conversation about pop culture and Taylor Swift's influence.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the rising star praised her friend, Swift, for her immense impact on the world, calling her an "athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer."

According to E! News, Abrams pointed out that there's no man who has had as profound an influence on pop culture as Swift has.

"There's also nothing that comes close to what she has done," Abrams said, emphasizing the unparalleled nature of Swift's career.

The two singers became close during their time together on Swift's Eras Tour, where Abrams opened for Swift in 2023 and 2024.

Gracie Abrams Opens Up About Taylor Swift's Support During Her Breakup

Their friendship blossomed further with their collaboration on the song "Us," which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2025.

Though they share a love for writing songs about personal experiences, Abrams is quick to clarify that despite any comparisons, she's her own artist. "I couldn't be more different from Taylor," Abrams stated, adding that their differences are what make their bond special.

In addition to music, Swift has provided personal support for Abrams. The "That's So True" singer revealed that Taylor was there for her during a difficult breakup in 2024, Billboard said.

"After talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision," Abrams shared.

Swift's advice helped Abrams navigate the emotional turmoil, and Abrams credits Swift's music for providing comfort in such times.

As for her own love life, Abrams, who has been dating actor Paul Mescal since June 2024, described the feeling of love as "home" and emphasized the importance of safety in relationships.

"Love feels best when you're asking yourself 'What do you want? What is hot for you? What is sexy to you?'" she said.

Abrams is making it clear that while Swift has been an influential friend, her personal journey and voice in music remain uniquely her own.