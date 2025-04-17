Gracie Abrams Shot Down For 'Unrealistic' Desire to Play Taylor Swift-Sized Shows: 'Not Happening'

Gracie Abrams has risen to fame over the last year and has her eyes on fame equal to that of Taylor Swift. However, not everyone believes this will happen

Speaking to Billboard, Abrams revealed that she wants to play "Swift-sized" stadiums in the future after previously opening for the singer on her "Eras Tour."

"I think having had the privilege of opening for Taylor in the stadiums that we played, to now have a visual reference and a real sense of what it feels like to be on a stage in that environment... It's something that I miss and desperately hope to earn over time," Abrams told the publication.

The singer's words were not well received by the public and many believe that Abrams will never have the star power to play in large stadiums on her own.

"Not happening," one person shared on X.

"They wouldn't sell out," added another.

"Aim for something realistic first," someone else shared.

Ironically, in the same Billboard interview, Abrams had called out her haters and labeled their attacks directed toward her as "boring as hell."

"I can know that 10 people a day are having that conversation on Twitter — that's cool for them. I'm just going to mind my own business, really. I feel like any time I've slipped into paying too much attention to that, I'm less present in my life, I'm less available for people I know and love. It's not good for me as a person, it's not good for the art that I want to make. It's boring as hell," Abrams told Billboard.

In 2024, Abrams earned her first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart with her sophomore effort 'The Secret of Us.' The project earned several charting songs on the Hot 100, including the top 10 hit "I Love You, I'm Sorry" as well as her first top 10 hit "That's So True."