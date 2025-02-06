Drake Calls Out DJ Khaled After He Claimed He's on His New Album: 'Maybe Drake Bell'

Drake and DJ Khaled could be the latest music stars that are embroiled in a messy feud.

Earlier this month, DJ Khaled took to social media to share the news that he was releasing his new album, Aalam Of God, alongside a cinematic trailer to accompany the announcement.

The seven-minute trailer included Khaled trying to protect his files for the upcoming album as he is chased by a group of assailants. The trailer featured actor Mark Wahlberg, who shared that Drake would be on the album.

"Did you get it? This guy's got two Drake songs on there. What if he's got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f--ing street?" he said in the since-deleted trailer, according to Billboard.

Khaled also shared that Drake was going to be on the album, posting on social media, "DRAKES BACK TO WORK... SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH✌🏽DRAKES."

But in a surprising turn of events, Drake publicly disputed that he's featured on Khaled's new album. Under the comments section of the album's post on Instagram, Drake denied that he was on the project with a brutal joke.

"Must be @drakebell," he commented.

Drake calls out DJ Khaled after he claimed that two Drake collabs would be on his new album 👀



"Must be Drake Bell"



DJ Khaled has since deleted his post 😬 pic.twitter.com/zcapxYjKRN — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2025

After the comment, Khaled deleted his post as well as the trailer that was shared to his social media accounts.

Drake and Khaled have been collaborators in the past working on the songs "Popstar" as well as "Greece." In total, Drake has appeared on seven of Khaled's total albums.

While Khaled and Drake may no longer be working together, the rapper has since announced his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor that is called Sexy Songs 4 U and is out on Feb. 14. The album is slated to be the "One Dance" hitmaker's first since 2023's For All the Dogs.

Meanwhile, Khaled also hinted that Rihanna would be on his new album.

"Matter of fact..send that record over to @badgalriri .. u know...I JUST WANNA BREATHE – THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES – yo RIH everyTING locked," his deleted post read.

However, Rihanna too has not confirmed the rumors of her appearing on the album.