Drake Dons Attention With 'Crass' Outfit As Kendrick Lamar Gears Up For Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show

Drake seemingly dressed to attract attention as his adversary in the hip-hop industry, Kendrick Lamar, prepared for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Wearing a white T-shirt with a crass slogan, "Wait till u see my," and a downward arrow pointing towards his privates, the "Hotline Bling" rapper was seen on Thursday exiting a Gibney restaurant in Australia, as reported by Page Six.

Drake screams for attention in outrageous outfit while rival Kendrick Lamar preps for Super Bowl 2025 halftime show https://t.co/paL7JHkvrE pic.twitter.com/cuOEyOe8mW — Page Six (@PageSix) February 6, 2025

He then sported a load of mismatched acessories - gold watch, bracelets, and a matching beanie, and wore it with blue cowboy boots and bright yellow shorts.

Drake has been known to occasionally change up his look, but this odd outfit was different from his usual style.

Drake is currently a long way from the United States.

Drake is in Australia and New Zealand for the second leg of his Anita Max Win Tour. In fact in other news, he is reported to be feeling quite generous on this part of his tour

Drake Gives Two Fans $20,000 Each

According to Billboard, Australian hip-hop Instagram account Take Flight was able to film the Toronto rapper giving two fans $20,000 each when he found them by chance after his performance at Perth, Australia's RAC Arena.

"You guys are from Perth — I don't know where you've been in your life," he said. "But for both of y'all, I'm gonna give you $20,000 each to go wherever you want in the world because that's what we do out here in Perth. You gotta show love. You see, it's nights like these that we can never take for granted; it's 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe."

Drake also said:

"I pray to God that you're healthy; I pray to God that you're happy, but I promise you that everybody in this room is not happy. There's a lot of people in here that might be going through some sh–, you know? It might be a f—ed-up time for you. Maybe you don't get treated right by your parents or your boss, or maybe you don't have that many friends. Maybe your boyfriend is f—ed up; maybe your girlfriend is a little toxic; you never know what the next person is going through, so this is what I want you to do. ... I want you to turn to somebody that you don't know, and I just want you to give them a hug [and] say something nice to them."

Super Bowl LIX, which follows the 2024 NFL season, will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. This game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9.

The Philadelphia Eagles, winners of the National Football Conference (NFC), will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, two-time defending Super Bowl champions and winners of this year's American Football Conference (AFC) in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two seasons ago.