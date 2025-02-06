Drake Surprises Two Fans with $20,000 Each at Australia Show

Drake made his recent concert in Perth, Australia, an unforgettable night for two lucky fans.

During the second stop of his Anita Max Win Tour at RAC Arena, the Toronto rapper surprised two audience members by gifting them $20,000 each.

The unexpected moment was captured by the Australian hip-hop Instagram account Take Flight. Spotting the fans in the crowd, Billboard said Drake made a heartfelt announcement.

"You guys are from Perth—I don't know where you've been in your life," he said.

"But for both of y'all, I'm gonna give you $20,000 each to go wherever you want in the world because that's what we do out here in Perth. You gotta show love."

The crowd erupted in cheers as the generous giveaway unfolded. Drake went on to reflect on the significance of the night, emphasizing the unity in the arena.

"You see, it's nights like these that we can never take for granted; it's 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe," he said.

Drake Urges Fans to Show Love Support at Perth Concert

The rapper then acknowledged the struggles that many in the audience might be facing. I pray to God that you're healthy; I pray to God that you're happy, but I promise you that everybody in this room is not happy," he said.

He encouraged concertgoers to show kindness to those around them, urging them to "turn to somebody that you don't know, and just give them a hug [and] say something nice to them."

Drake's tour has been met with overwhelming excitement. It marks his first time performing in Australia since 2017. Due to high demand, extra shows have been added in multiple cities.

According to The Music, his next stop is Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, where he will perform for four nights before heading to Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland, New Zealand. His tour will conclude on March 16.

Beyond his tour, Drake is also preparing for new music. He will be releasing a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor on Valentine's Day.