Hit-Boy's Dad Big Hit Shares Chilling Details of Police Brutality in Shocking Jail Call

Chauncey "Big Hit" Hollis Sr., the father of music producer Hit-Boy, has alleged police brutality and gross misconduct while in jail, saying he feared for his life while locked up.

Big Hit described the incident as a troubling jail phone call that was shared on an Instagram post by reform activist Tiffany Gaines. He spoke about being singled out for abuse from officers and possible cover-up in the court system.

"Basically, I really don't know what to expect next," Hollis said during the call. "I did everything, but I feel like my life is in danger at this point."

Hollis cited poor food and medical care in prison, plus alleged beatings he received."They beat me up, stripped me down," he alleged, implicating several officers he said were "all in cahoots with the court."

He also described shocking moments in court. "Every time I go to court, the judge basically tells the marshals to stand me up," he said. "They literally crush my toes, standing me up by a belly chain. They're pinching my nerves in my ankles and wrists, restricting my breathing."

As per AllHipHop, Hollis was sentenced in October 2021, less than two years after emerging from jail in May of this year, to serve consecutive prison terms for these allegations.

Hollis is a lifelong criminal who served nine years in federal prison, with various drug trafficking offenses and a hit-and-run involvement dating back to 1997.

Hit-Boy's Emotional Plea

His son Hit-Boy had earlier made an emotional social media post revealing his father's imprisonment. The now-deleted post came after he asked fans still to buy his music and merch at the time.

"People used to ask me why I was dropping so much music and moving around with my pops so much," Hit-Boy wrote, as quoted by AllHipHop. "In the back of my mind, the paranoia of him going back was always there, and here we are."

As Big Hit's allegations gain traction, his followers and prison reform advocates urge that his allegations be more thoroughly examined.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had not yet commented about Hollis' allegations.