Bruno Mars Reaches New Career Peak As 'APT.' with BLACKPINK's Rosé Climbs Higher on Charts

Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé have reached new heights with their hit collaboration, "APT.," which continues to rise through the music charts in the United Kingdom.

This week, the song reached No. 3 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart, marking a career peak for both artists.

This is the first time Rosé has appeared on the chart, while Mars has previously reached No. 4 with his hit "Uptown Funk."

According to Forbes, the track has maintained a strong position in the top 10, and its rise to No. 3 on the vinyl chart represents the continued success of the collaboration.

It has also pushed to No. 3 on the Official Physical Singles chart, though it has previously reached No. 1 on that ranking.

Bruno Mars and Rosé Make History

#ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' 'APT.' continues its reign at the top of the UK charts. APT has held the No.1 spot for 3 consecutive weeks. Overall, the smash hit has been at the top position for 5 weeks.



Mars' success with "APT." is not limited to vinyl. The song is also performing well on streaming, sales, and downloads charts in the UK, consistently ranking in the top 5.

However, it remains at No. 2 on the Official Singles Chart, with newcomer Lola Young's "Messy" holding the top spot. Despite this, "APT." has already made a significant impact on various UK charts, proving its widespread popularity.

The success of "APT." is not just chart-based; the song's music video has also set records. As of Jan. 31, the video surpassed one billion views on YouTube, reaching this milestone in just 105 days, Inquirer said.

This achievement makes "APT." the fastest K-pop and Asian music video to reach this mark, surpassing Psy's "Gangnam Style."

In addition to this, Rosé has been breaking records of her own. She now holds five Guinness World Records, including becoming the first K-pop artist to top the Apple Music Top 100 Global Chart.

"APT." has also made waves on Billboard's Radio Songs Top 10, making Rosé the first female K-pop artist to reach this tier.