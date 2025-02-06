Imagine Dragons to Rock Theaters with 'Live From the Hollywood Bowl' Concert Film

Imagine Dragons fans will soon get the chance to relive an unforgettable concert experience.

On March 26 and 29, "Imagine Dragons: Live From the Hollywood Bowl" (with the LA Film Orchestra) will be screened in theaters worldwide, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing.

Filmed in October 2024, the nearly two-hour concert movie captures the final night of the band's four-show residency at the Hollywood Bowl.

The performance featured a 50-piece orchestra, bringing new symphonic arrangements to popular songs like "Radioactive," "Demons," and "Believer."

According to Billboard, this show also marked the grand finale of the band's Loom World Tour, which sold over 600,000 tickets across multiple cities, including Toronto, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles.

Imagine Dragons' latest album, Loom, released in June 2024, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Albums Sales chart, continuing the band's streak of top 10 albums since 2012's Night Visions.

last october, we invited the LA Film Orchestra to join us onstage at the world famous Hollywood Bowl for our final show of the LOOM North America Tour. now, we are bringing that performance to the big screen in theaters around the world. (1/2)https://t.co/wCCS5jjpJm pic.twitter.com/yFbC6TROvL — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) February 5, 2025

Imagine Dragons' Global Impact

Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing's Senior Vice President of Programming and Content Acquisitions, highlighted the band's ability to connect with listeners.

"The power of Imagine Dragons in connecting with multi-generational fans across the globe is in their music and lyrics that offer hope, understanding, and inclusion," she said.

She also noted how the orchestral collaboration with composer Inon Zur and the LA Film Orchestra creates a unique experience, bringing Imagine Dragons' iconic hits to life in a new way, Music News said.

Fans eager to see "Imagine Dragons: Live From the Hollywood Bowl" can purchase tickets starting Feb. 12 at ImagineDragonsMovie.com. The film will be available in standard 2D and premium formats like ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX in select locations.