Jay-Z Under Fire As Fans Blame Him for Kendrick Lamar's 'Disappointing' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Send Him To Prison While You're At It'

Kendrick Lamar performed some of his biggest songs during his Super Bowl LIX halftime show, including his much-discussed Drake diss track "Not Like Us," but found himself being outshined by other artists and leaving many fans disappointed in the performance.
Disgruntled fans flocked to social media to voice their disapproval — some taking their ire out on rap mogul Jay-Z, who has presided over the choice of halftime acts since Roc Nation began linking with the NFL in 2019.
Super Bowl live music entertainment strategist Jay-Z was photographed on the field pre-game with Blue Ivy and Rumi. As far as who is performing the halftime show, Jesse Collins, producer of the halftime, said that the final call is Jay-Z's.
So when Lamar's performance was lackluster, fans demanded Jay-Z and Roc Nation be barred from their decision-making procedure with respect to future halftime performers.
Other critics online griped about what they viewed as a lack of variety within Jay-Z's halftime picks. Among users who suggested viable alternatives to the crashes were Beyoncé (who recently dove into country music with her "Cowboy Carter" album).
Many said they could see someone like Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, or Miley Cyrus headlining.
Regardless of the lukewarm execution, Lamar was a hot topic edge-to-edge of the night. Things were even more controversial when a man with a Palestinian flag tried to rush the stage at halftime before being stopped by security.
Kendrick Lamar's Most Controversial Song
The 36-year-old Grammy award-winning star behind started his performance on a car before he then spat direct lyrics from the diss track meant for Drake. Lamar rapped it with minor lyrical changes (primarily cutting out the phrase that calls Drake a "certified pedo") despite the continuing legal battle between Drake and his label, Universal Music Group, over the song.
Yet Lamar did not omit all of the controversial lines, including things like, "Say, Drake, I hear you like them young" and "trying to strike a chord and it's probably a minor." The intensity of the performance was polarizing, with fans praising the Compton rapper's audacity while others deemed it inappropriate for the Super Bowl stage.
If Lamar's performance was controversial, the result of the game was not, with the Philadelphia Eagles dominating for a 40-22 victory over a Kansas City Chiefs team unable to win their third straight Super Bowl.
