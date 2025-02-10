Jay-Z Under Fire As Fans Blame Him for Kendrick Lamar's 'Disappointing' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Send Him To Prison While You're At It'

Kendrick Lamar performed some of his biggest songs during his Super Bowl LIX halftime show, including his much-discussed Drake diss track "Not Like Us," but found himself being outshined by other artists and leaving many fans disappointed in the performance.

Disgruntled fans flocked to social media to voice their disapproval — some taking their ire out on rap mogul Jay-Z, who has presided over the choice of halftime acts since Roc Nation began linking with the NFL in 2019.

Super Bowl live music entertainment strategist Jay-Z was photographed on the field pre-game with Blue Ivy and Rumi. As far as who is performing the halftime show, Jesse Collins, producer of the halftime, said that the final call is Jay-Z's.

Jay Z picks the halftime shows, fyi pic.twitter.com/c8sIYI6z0G — littlebillie (@littlebillie) February 10, 2025

So when Lamar's performance was lackluster, fans demanded Jay-Z and Roc Nation be barred from their decision-making procedure with respect to future halftime performers.

These people are crazy. The performance wasn't my style but I'm probably not going to waste my time saying it was satanic, or tasteless or ghetto as I've seen other people call it. — Pumpkin Spice (@PSLWitch) February 10, 2025

“WHAT IS THE POINT OF ALL OF THIS?” - my daughter 5 mins into the superbowl.



I explained that it’s just Jay-Z and his satanic cult harvesting our collective energies and then we went upstairs to read. — AnSchor (@SchorAna) February 10, 2025

This superbowl as a whole has just been awful entertainment wise



This is an all time worst superbowl pic.twitter.com/ZT832qVTZs — 𝓣𝓻𝓲𝓹𝔃💫 (@sometripz) February 10, 2025

dear @RocNation @sc,



NO MORE RAPPERS AT THE SUPER BOWL!! it’s been 6 years since jay-z has taken control of picking the artists and we are tired of the atlanta conventions!! the super bowl is supposed to be a SPECTACLE and nobody does spectacles like POP STARS! FIX UP NEXT YEAR! pic.twitter.com/puqVFdBJWJ — dylan (@bettyscomet) February 10, 2025

This halftime show is absolute garbage. Probably worst of all time. Nice job @RocNation way to snub New Orleans own @LilTunechi for that trash show. Zero entertainment on the world's largest sports stage. — Guru (@MGagi7) February 10, 2025

More like no more Jay-Z halftime DEI crap. Get back to putting up artists that actually have a catalog of hit songs over a decade long. — Degenerative AI (@4Tiles) February 10, 2025

everyone agrees this years #SuperBowl Halftime Show was the worst in history. Remove Jay Z immediately from the decision making process and send him to prison while you’re at it pic.twitter.com/gUEr7Z3dzU — 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒂 🎠 (@avamaxstanacct) February 10, 2025

i want jay z arrested fa giving kendrick lamar the halftime show — 🧘🏾‍♀️ (@__Tassja) February 10, 2025

So Jay Z robbed Lil Wayne of the halftime show in his city...... for THAT!? LOL pic.twitter.com/3kuuCvllvm — ˢᴸᴱᴱᶻᴱ𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘫 (@sleezeSTAN) February 10, 2025

Other critics online griped about what they viewed as a lack of variety within Jay-Z's halftime picks. Among users who suggested viable alternatives to the crashes were Beyoncé (who recently dove into country music with her "Cowboy Carter" album).

beyonce halftime shit at Christmas was way better — 🙏THUG🙏 (@ANIDEEZY) February 10, 2025

Many said they could see someone like Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, or Miley Cyrus headlining.

If I could pick the next Super Bowl halftime show performer, it would be Morgan Wallen. Why?



• All age/race demographics know his songs

• He’d put an energetic/exciting show on

• Songs would get the audience moving

• He can bring lots of big guest stars

• Top selling artist pic.twitter.com/FKnR9Cj7JW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 10, 2025

I hope Kendrick is the last rapper at the halftime show. The Super Bowl needs Miley Sirus, or Post Malone next. We need to go back to the days you niggas cried about being left out. — Dwann B 🇺🇸 (@dwannb) February 10, 2025

Regardless of the lukewarm execution, Lamar was a hot topic edge-to-edge of the night. Things were even more controversial when a man with a Palestinian flag tried to rush the stage at halftime before being stopped by security.

Kendrick Lamar's Most Controversial Song

The 36-year-old Grammy award-winning star behind started his performance on a car before he then spat direct lyrics from the diss track meant for Drake. Lamar rapped it with minor lyrical changes (primarily cutting out the phrase that calls Drake a "certified pedo") despite the continuing legal battle between Drake and his label, Universal Music Group, over the song.

Yet Lamar did not omit all of the controversial lines, including things like, "Say, Drake, I hear you like them young" and "trying to strike a chord and it's probably a minor." The intensity of the performance was polarizing, with fans praising the Compton rapper's audacity while others deemed it inappropriate for the Super Bowl stage.

If Lamar's performance was controversial, the result of the game was not, with the Philadelphia Eagles dominating for a 40-22 victory over a Kansas City Chiefs team unable to win their third straight Super Bowl.