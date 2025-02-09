Kendrick Lamar's Symbolic 1987 Buick GNX Makes A Statement At Super Bowl: Here's What It Means

Kendrick Lamar mesmerized millions with his Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night, driving an eye-catching black 1987 Buick GNX that was meaningful and symbolic to the hip-hop artist.

Lamar's backup dancers climbed out of the vintage vehicle at the Super Bowl, which was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. During the performance, Lamar's car, a reference to his new album "GNX," played a pivotal role.

Kendrick Lamar's Full Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Lamar, as per Men's Journal, was born June 17, 1987, and chose the GNX because it was the car of his birth year. It's also an emotionally significant car as well: a Buick Regal — the GNX's sister car — was the vehicle that took baby Kendrick home from the hospital.

For the 1980s, Buick's answer to the sports coupe craze was the GNX, which stood for "Grand National Experimental."

The model made a name for herself in racing, thanks to NASCAR champ Darrell Waltrip piloting Buick Regals to back-to-back titles in 1981 and 1982. Alluding to the Daytona 500, just 500 pieces of the 1987 GNX were built.

Lamar used this performance to invoke his album and his musical ties to the 1980s at multiple moments throughout the performance, proving his ability to combine contemporary hip-hop with time-honored influences.

His inclusion of the GNX was a nod to both nostalgia and innovation.

Lamar's halftime show was not without those special guests. As many have guessed, SZA appeared with him since the pair have been on tour together.

There was also a surprise short film by mega star Samuel L. Jackson as he appeared in person to brighten up the evening.

The one and only Samuel L. Jackson makes a special appearance during Kendrick Lamar's #Halftime performance at the #SuperBowl

A true highlight for the fans came during the performance closer, Lamar's "Not Like Us." Specifically, the New Orleans crowd sang in emphatic unison during the "a-minor" portion of the track.

"Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young"



"Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young"

Why Kendrick look at the camera like

Also at the event were tennis great Serena Williams and music producer DJ Mustard who sat with Lamar in honor of their home state's deep musical history. The show also had an interesting layer due to the presence of Williams, who once dated rapper Drake.

Social media was abuzz with positive reactions to Lamar's performance, including fans highlighting Lamar's skill to mix theatrics with substance.

There were some who wanted to see more guests, but Lamar was widely thought to have turned in a memorable, powerful halftime performance.