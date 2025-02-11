Liam Payne Privately Struggled With His Sexuality, Sexted Other Men Prior to His Death: Report

New details have emerged regarding Liam Payne in the wake of his death.

According to a new Rolling Stone report, Payne struggled with a crisis concerning his sexuality before his passing. Sources close to the singer revealed to the magazine that he had been sexting with other men prior to his death in October 2024.

Allegedly, he engaged in these exchanges while in an on-and-off relationship with Maya Henry from 2018 to 2022. The messages reportedly came to light when Payne "accidentally broadcast ... them to their TV," leading Henry to discover them.

Further allegations suggest that Payne pressured Henry into having an abortion in 2020. A source claimed that upon learning of the pregnancy, Payne issued an ultimatum:

"Liam sent Maya a long message saying it's either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them. This was a surprise to Maya because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid."

Payne had previously welcomed a son with Cheryl Cole in 2017, and Henry had agreed to "terminate the pregnancy." She later opened up about the experience in an interview with People in May 2024, months before Payne's passing.

"What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book. I definitely did have some complications [following my abortion], and I did have to go to the hospital alone," Henry shared.

Additionally, the Rolling Stone report alleges that Payne was violent toward Henry, pushing her down a flight of stairs and chasing her with an axe.

Reflecting on her past with Payne, Henry stated:

"Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is. While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I'll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up."

She also admitted to ignoring warning signs during their relationship:

"I put myself in situations that were unsafe and harmful, ignoring every red flag," she said, while still expressing love for the late singer.

Payne died when he fell from the third-story balcony in Argentina. He was pronounced dead when authorities arrived at the scene. According to the BBC, Payne suffered "multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging".

Tests were done on Payne's body after his death and revealed that he had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body when he died. Five people have since been charged in connection to Payne's death.