Bhad Bhabie Addresses 'Inaccurate' Wild Crash Rumors: What Really Happened with the Lamborghini

Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, has responded to a report over the weekend about an apparent crash involving one of her Lamborghini cars.

The vehicle caught fire during a police chase on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley.

Earlier, KTLA erroneously reported that the registered owner of the involved Lamborghini Urus was rapper Bhad Bhabie.

It also incorrectly stated that the driver of the SUV car was the sibling of the social media star.

An editor's note later appeared on KTLA's website to correct this information, saying the vehicle's registered owner had contacted the station to clarify that it did not belong to Bhad Bhabie.

As per a TMZ report, the driver of the Lamborghini was reportedly evading police while driving recklessly.

The male driver was rescued by bystanders who tried to assist him following the crash, but he was arrested and taken to hospital.

A representative for Bhad Bhabie confirmed Monday that she doesn't even have a Lamborghini and said she wasn't involved in a car incident in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In addition, Bhad Bhabie's mom, Barbara Bregoli, said her daughter has no brother and was home and safe when the crash occurred.

This follows the announcement in November by Bhad Bhabie that she has cancer.

Her health and weight loss had raised eyebrows on social media, but she explained that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The social media star shot to fame in 2016 after her infamous "Cash me outside" phrase was uttered on "Dr. Phil."

She already forged a successful career in many avenues since then, including music and branding.