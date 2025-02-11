Taylor Swift Fans' Attempt to Exact Revenge on Eagles Player for Body Shaming Her Turns Out to Be Useless

Taylor Swift's fans proved yet again how relentless they can be on behalf of the singer, going after Philadelphia Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson's mom due to him body shaming her in a dig at Travis Kelce after the Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.

In an Instagram story, Gardner-Johnson shared a picture of him facing Kelce at the big game, writing, "Should've Stayed w that thick s****" -- a clear reference to Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.

🚨🚨🚨WILD🚨🚨🚨#Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson goes after Travis Kelce on his Instagram story this morning.



“Should’ve stayed with that thick sh*t.”



He is talking about Kelce breaking up with Kayla Nicole for Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/qSaGEzlDKj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

Not surprisingly, the post went viral and Garnder-Johnson became the Swifties' No. 1. enemy. After the post, Swift fans began to flood Gardner-Johnson's mom's restaurant -- King's Grill in Rockledge, Fl. -- with bad reviews to the point where Yelp put an "Unusual Activity Alert" on the restaurant's page and comments were disabled. Google also seemingly removed all of the recent reviews left on its page.

However, C.J. Gardner-Johnson's parents, Brian and Del, spoke to TMZ and clearly were unbothered by the attacks -- they also revealed that the restaurant has actually been closed since January so the reviews don't even matter. They have since opened a new restaurant, also in FL.

Del told TMZ of the drama, "We're good."

She also said that they were "going to be fine regardless of who posts what or says anything."

While Kelce and Swift didn't get the ending they were hoping for on Super Bowl Sunday, Nicole certainly did. The sports journalist publicly celebrated the Eagles win, despite dating Kelce for five years. She even celebrated on the field after the Eagles win, gleefully holding confetti in the Eagles' team colors.

Nicole joked she was jumping on the bandwagon, writing, "They said there's room on the wagon yall."