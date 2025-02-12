Kai Cenat Claims NFL Added Crowd Noises to Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show: 'The Vibes Was Not Good'

Kai Cenat is making stunning accusations against the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, alleging that the NFL added crowd noises for audiences watching at home. Cenat insists the crowd was quiet during the performance, which he saw in person.

Cenat appeared on a live stream to talk about his experience at the Super Bowl and saod that the stadium was not nearly as loud as what it appeared to be on television.

"Kendrick Lamar, word to my mother, if anybody was there y'all knew it. Crowd was making no noise. This is me being honest, I was there, the loudest times of the crowd was when he was being shown for the first time, SZA, Samuel Jackson being shown for the first time and 'Not Like Us,'" the streamer said.

Cenat then shared his take as to why Lamar allegedly did not get the crowd's approval.

"I felt like some of the songs he should have switched out for more," he said. "But one thing I will say, although the vibes was not good, the crowd they were not f--king with the performance up until 'Not Like Us.'"

Still, Cenat praised Lamar's performance, in particular, the symbolism behind it.

"The symbolism behind that performance was top tier. I'm not gonna lie. I paid attention to the set," he shared before the clip cuts out.

Kai Cenat speaks on his personal experience during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show saying the whole crowd was quiet basically the whole performance besides certain times when people were shown 👀 pic.twitter.com/mzwRmJi0RU — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 12, 2025

Another clip from Cenat's stream claims that the NFL added crowd sounds to Lamar's performance.

"On my life, right here, there was no sounds," he said in disbelief, rewatching the performance. "They add crowd effects? I did not know that!

Lamar's rap rival, Drake, liked the clip of Cenat's words, seemingly continuing their feud.

Drake liked a video of Kai Cenat saying the NFL added crowd noises to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance pic.twitter.com/tq0vqxpGmx — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 12, 2025

Lamar and Drake's feud dates back to 2023, with a series of diss tracks being released in 2024 with the pinnacle coming with "Not Like Us" and the commercial and critical success of the track. The final result has culminated in a legal battle with Drake and UMG, his label, that is also home to Lamar.

During his performance, Lamar appeared to take shots at Drake again with a lowercase "a" necklace in reference to the "A minor" lyrics in "Not Like Us."

Despite the controversy on people either loving or hating the show, Lamar's Super Bowl showing has gone on to become the most-watched Halftime Show in the history of the Super Bowl. The show gathered 133.5 million viewers, besting the record set by Michael Jackson in 1993, Billboard reports.