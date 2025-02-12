Kendrick Lamar's Viral Super Bowl Jeans Are Size 29 Women's and Were Originally Meant for Timothée Chalamet

Kendrick Lamar's now iconic Super Bowl 59 flare jeans were originally meant for another famous face -- Timothée Chalamet.

During his time on the Halftime Show stage, Lamar wore a pair of denim flared jeans, notably recalling a famous style of the pants that was popular with Millennial women.

Page Six reports that Chalamet and Lamar share the same stylist and that the jeans Lamar wore were originally planned to be worn by the "Call Me By Your Name" actor. Notably, there is a height difference between the two of them with Chalamet standing at 5-foot-10 and Lamar being 5-foot-5. While the pants appeared to be a bit long on Lamar, the 29 waist was said to have "hugged the rapper's hips perfectly."

The jeans, made by luxury fashion brand Celine, have since sold out and cost $1,300. They made such a statement that Jimmy Fallon spoofed them on his show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Eagles players Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

In the clip, Fallon congratulates the men for winning the Super Bowl before walking away in the jeans while doing a little dance to "Not Like Us."

During his performance, Lamar also wore a $1.2 million necklace which was reportedly a diss to his rap nemesis, Drake. The necklace was decked out in diamonds and was shaped in the lowercase form of the letter "a." The lowercase "a" was thought to be a reference to lyrics in Lamar's song "Not Like Us," in which he alludes to Drake liking underaged women.

"Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," he raps on the track.

According to a report from The Sun, the necklace feared a lowercase "a" as an intentional message that Lamar wanted to send without being censored.

"Kendrick succeeded in wanting to pass his message and not be censored. Everyone thought it was a brilliant way of having his lyrics and message echoed by the masses. It was the kind of genius move only ultra-smart people would make," the source told the publication.

Lamar's feud with Drake dates back to 2023, but reached a fever pitch in 2024 when the rappers exchanged several diss tracks towards one another to varying degrees of success. The most successful track to come out of the feud was of course Lamar's "Not Like Us," which spent several weeks in the top 10 and peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. The song also won five Grammy Awards at the 2025 ceremony, including Song and Record of the Year.

The song was not without controversy, because it has been the subject of a legal dispute between Drake and his label, UMG, who Lamar is also signed to.