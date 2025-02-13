Ty Dolla $ign Releases Statement on Hate Speech, Avoids Mentioning Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign has issued a strong statement condemning hate speech, reaffirming his commitment to unity and love. Although Ty did not name Kanye West, the timing of his message has led many to speculate that it was a response to West's recent antisemitic remarks.

On Feb.11, the rapper and singer shared his thoughts on Instagram, writing, "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech against ANYONE," alongside skin tone emojis to emphasize the importance of inclusion and respect.

Ty Dolla $ ign and Kanye West have a long history of collaboration. They first collaborated in 2014 on tracks like "Fade" from The Life of Pablo and again in 2023, when they formed the duo ¥$ and released their joint albums Vultures 1 and Vultures 2, according to Billboard.

Despite their past collaborations, Ty's latest statement avoids direct references to West, who has been the center of controversy in recent weeks due to his offensive social media comments.

West's tirades on X (formerly Twitter) have included a mix of antisemitic, misogynistic, and homophobic remarks.

In one post, he controversially praised Adolf Hitler and expressed his belief in having "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori.

His behavior has prompted swift condemnation, including from the Anti-Defamation League and prominent figures such as music executive Lyor Cohen and actor David Schwimmer.

Kanye West Controversy

The situation has escalated, with Shopify shutting down West's Yeezy website after he sold a T-shirt featuring a swastika. West's actions also led to his X account being deactivated, though it's unclear whether he deleted the account or if the platform removed it.

According to US Magazine, West was dropped by his talent agency, 33&Wes. Hish agen,t Daniel McCartne, statedg, "I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks."

Ty Dolla $ign's statement reflects a clear stance against hate speech. Still, the absence of any direct mention of Kanye West suggests that Ty may be distancing himself from his former collaborator without openly criticizing him.

The timing of the post, however, has led to speculation that Ty felt compelled to speak out due to the ongoing controversy surrounding West's behavior.

Since West's social media outbursts, other celebrities have also taken action. Matthew Koma, the husband of actress Hilary Duff, announced that he would sell T-shirts emblazoned with "F—Ye" and donate the proceeds to a Holocaust survivor charity.

This move follows the growing backlash against West's remarks, which have been widely criticized as harmful and inflammatory.