Kanye West Goes AI with 'Vultures The Movie' As Fans Brutally Predict Another 'Worst of the Year' Title

Kanye West continues to create waves as he prepares to release his next album by revealing the music video for his last three-part album, "Vultures."

The founder of Yeezy just posted a one-minute, fully artificial intelligence-powered black-and-white movie on Instagram.

The trailer, which included a strange blend of zombies, wrestlers, strange bird-like animals, and blow-up dolls, had the spooky feel of a horror movie from the 1930s.

Words like "Thrilling," "Chilling," "Sensoramic," and "Vulgar" pop up on the screen.

As The Blues Brothers theme song sets the tone, the trailer also shows what seems to be AI representations of West and Ty Dolla $ign, along with fellow "Vultures" collaborators like Kodak Black, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti, engaging in gunfire.

The "Donda" rapper hasn't confirmed the use of AI.

Drawing inspiration from recent "Vultures 2" music videos such as "530," The "Vultures Movie" captures a similar aesthetic and vibe.

Regrettably, for West, the majority of individuals failed to be impressed with his upcoming movie, which has no release date as of writing.

he has worst aoty 2024 now he's going for worst movie of the year — Spectre (@spectre0799) January 10, 2025

Mf gonna do Worst Video game in 2026 — HappyManOfficial (@HappyManOfficia) January 10, 2025

i’ve been told y’all that kanye’s creativity has died — kenny jones (@relientkenny) January 10, 2025

Not a single soul wanted this — . (@elliothallett) January 10, 2025

yea i speak for everyone when i say we will not be watching — Michael Kentrell Brown 💚ﾒ𝟶 🅴 (@breezybetter07) January 10, 2025

coming for $0 at the box office — 👑 (@ChelseaStanler) January 10, 2025

Hes ruining his reputation & legacy atp — ジェニファー🇯🇲 (@Jynnyferlynn) January 10, 2025

Others were quick to defend the controversial artist and praised his innovation and creativity.

Whole industry using AI but it’s only a problem when YE does it 😂 These visuals definitely add to the sound of the album..dark, twisted, plus YE saving tons of money using AI being independent! — The Mad Rapper (@RappMaddd) January 10, 2025

Every1 hating but this is so uniuqe — satik (@SatikVFX_) January 10, 2025

This is honestly one of the most creative uses of ai — sea✰ (@destroynectar) January 10, 2025

This is the type of visuals I expected ¥e to use Ai for. He’s stepping outside the box again. I like it, some won’t. — 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗫𝗧𝗢𝗔𝗗𝗭 ☀️ (@StarshipXtoadz) January 10, 2025

Some even predicted:

Nintendo bout to sue bro for tje announcer sounding WAY WAY too much like the original smash bros game — John (@John0200238934) January 10, 2025

West's upcoming album "Bully" marks his return to solo projects following the release of "Donda" in 2021.

Although fans were anticipating a third installment of the "Vultures" installment from him and Ty, it remains uncertain whether they will deliver on this promise.