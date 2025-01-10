Kanye West Goes AI with 'Vultures The Movie' As Fans Brutally Predict Another 'Worst of the Year' Title

Kanye West continues to create waves as he prepares to release his next album by revealing the music video for his last three-part album, "Vultures."
The founder of Yeezy just posted a one-minute, fully artificial intelligence-powered black-and-white movie on Instagram.
The trailer, which included a strange blend of zombies, wrestlers, strange bird-like animals, and blow-up dolls, had the spooky feel of a horror movie from the 1930s.
Words like "Thrilling," "Chilling," "Sensoramic," and "Vulgar" pop up on the screen.
As The Blues Brothers theme song sets the tone, the trailer also shows what seems to be AI representations of West and Ty Dolla $ign, along with fellow "Vultures" collaborators like Kodak Black, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti, engaging in gunfire.
The "Donda" rapper hasn't confirmed the use of AI.
Drawing inspiration from recent "Vultures 2" music videos such as "530," The "Vultures Movie" captures a similar aesthetic and vibe.
Regrettably, for West, the majority of individuals failed to be impressed with his upcoming movie, which has no release date as of writing.
Others were quick to defend the controversial artist and praised his innovation and creativity.
Some even predicted:
West's upcoming album "Bully" marks his return to solo projects following the release of "Donda" in 2021.
Although fans were anticipating a third installment of the "Vultures" installment from him and Ty, it remains uncertain whether they will deliver on this promise.
