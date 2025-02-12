Scarlett Johansson Speaks Out Against Viral AI Video of Her and More Celebs Flipping Off Kanye West

Scarlett Johansson is one of the many celebrity opponents of Artificial Intelligence after a deepfake video of her slamming Kanye West has gone viral.

The video was posted on Instagram on Feb. 11 and featured the actress alongside a bevy of other celebrities, including Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Zuckerberg, Adam Sandler and Steven Spielberg. It was posted by Ori Bejerano and used A.I. to use the likeness of the celebrities to slam the rapper for his recent extremely offensive tweets and promoting swastika t-shirts.

Each of the famous faces in the clips wore a t-shirt that had a hand with an outstretched middle finger as well as the Star of David in the middle of the hand with Kanye's name printed below the hand.

Now, Johansson has spoken out about the deepfake version of herself in the video and called for more regulation when it comes to A.I. In her statement, she said that it was a "misuse of A.I."

"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction. I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality," she told People.

Johansson went on to call out the United States government for not regulating A.I. as it has continued to grow.

"It is terrifying that the U.S. government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of A.I.," she added.

The actress urged the government to take a stance against A.I, calling it a "top priority."

"I urge the U.S. government to make the passing of legislation limiting A.I. use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large," Johansson said.

West was slammed for his recent statements regarding the Jewish community as well as his love for Adolf Hitler. He unleashed offensive tweets that praised Hitler and began promoting t-shirts that included a swastika on them.

Several celebrities have since spoken out on West's actions including Isla Fisher, who converted to Judaism when she married her now ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen. She urged her followers to unfollow West. In her post she wrote of West: "F-ck this monster forever. No tolerance for this sh-t."

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, had also hit back at West for selling the t-shirts by selling his own that said "F-ck Ye."

Since West's t-shirts were made accessible to the public, the website has since been shut down and he has been dropped by his talent agent.

"Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for. Peace and love to all," music agent Daniel McCartney said in a post to his Instagram Stories.

West's X account has been shut down, but not before he thanked Elon Musk for allowing him to "vent" on the social media platform.