Kanye West's Empire Is Completely Crashing as He Gets Dropped By Talent Agent, Website Gets Shut Down

Kanye West has suffered another major career blow after his talent agent cut ties with him after the backlash over his offensive tweets and promoting swastika shirts.

In a post to Instagram on Feb. 10, music agent Daniel McCartney of 33&West shared that he would no longer be representing Ye as a client.

"Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for. Peace and love to all," he wrote in the post.

West being dropped comes days after the rapper went on a slur-filled rant on X, formerly Twitter, and made a bizarre appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside his wife Bianca Censori and her nude outfit.

Some of West's comments in his posts stated that he loved Adolf Hitler.

"I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*s," one post read.

"CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER," another stated.

West has since deleted his X, notably after a tirade against Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. But his slur-filled comments were made after West released a Super Bowl ad for a website that promoted swastika t-shirts.

The ad saw West being filmed on his phone in what appears to be a visit to the dentist.

"So, what's up, guys? Spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone... Go to Yeezy.com," he said in the advertisement.

Kanye West Super Bowl 59 commercial (2025) pic.twitter.com/nTyeS9Ozhg — curating our culture (@curatingourcult) February 10, 2025

The website then only contained one item -- a white t-shirt with a swastika -- a symbol often associated with Nazis and Hitler. Since the link went public, West has been universally slammed.

Isla Fisher, who converted to Judaism to marry her now ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen, posted to her Instagram Stories where she asked her followers to unfollow West and shared a picture of the shirt.

"Hey, friends. Can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?" her post began.

Fisher then ended her words with a strong statement to West.

"F-ck this monster forever. No tolerance for this sh-t," she concluded alongside a picture of the shirt.

She was not the only star to take aim at West, because Hilary Duff's husband, music producer and songwriter Matthew Coma, has started selling that say "F-ck Ye."

"Hey I can make a shirt too -- link in bio, all proceeds to the blue card holocaust survivor charity," he said in his post.

After the backlash that he had received, West's website has been shut down. According to Top Three US, the website is down and then when the link is clicked to enter the website, a message appears "This store is unavailable" and "Something went wrong."

According to the outlet, Shopify, the platform the website was on, removed it because it did not follow the platforms rules.

"It is the responsibility of all merchants to follow our platform's rules. This merchant (Kanye West) violated our terms, so we removed them," they company in a statement. West also shut down his account, but not before thanking Elon Musk for allowing him "to vent."