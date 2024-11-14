Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign Sued for Copyright Infringement by Memphis Rappers Over 'Vultures 1' Track

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are facing a lawsuit from Memphis-based hip-hop artists over alleged copyright violations.

The lawsuit was initiated by Vanda Watkins, also known as Criminal Manne, and Hayward Ivy, known as DJ Squeeky, and the estate of late rapper Kilo G.

Per TMZ, allegations have been made regarding the West's song "Fuk Sumn" featured in the album "Vultures 1," with accusations of unauthorized sampling and lack of credit or compensation for the original work.

The song was initially released in March, which featured a mix of country and rap elements that set the tone before the rhythm kicks in.

The hip-hop group claim that West along with his record label used their voices without proper authorization.

In an attempt to secure sample clearances for their album release, they initiated negotiations with Alien Music Services back in March. Unfortunately, negotiations hit a roadblock in June when key members of West's Yeezy company left, causing delays in the process.

DJ Squeeky's song titled "Drank a Yak (Part 2)" is where the tune in question is from. Criminal Manne claimed that the introductory voice on "Fuk Sumn" belongs to him, and he can be heard saying, "Stop off at the liquor store, get your yak, then we headed for the indo."

The plaintiffs have filed a claim for compensation.

Earlier this year, West released his collaborative albums "Vultures 1" and "Vultures 2" alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

News of another lawsuit hitting West comes as he is gearing up for the release of a new album.

Pre-orders for West's highly anticipated solo album, "Bully," now available to fans following the chilling reveal of its album cover last month.

Captured by the 86-year-old Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama, the cover features a striking image of a mysterious model with a partially blacked-out grill, reminiscent of the rapper-designer's extravagant $850K titanium teeth custom-made earlier this year.

West revealed that fans can now pre-order not only the new album but may also check out a variety of merchandise options, such as black and white T-shirts, in anticipation for the album release.