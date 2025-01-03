Diddy's New Year's Eve Meal Was a Steak and Cheese Sub, a Far Cry From His Extravagant Past Celebrations

Diddy's first New Year's Eve meal behind bars greatly differs from what he had in the past.

In a new expose from People, the meal plan for Diddy's first new year behind bars has been revealed and it is a stark contrast from what he is used to.

The outlet reports that the rapper had fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skim milk for breakfast. It was then followed by a lunch on New Year's Day that consisted of hamburgers, tater tots. The other days he had fruit and scrambled eggs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches along with potatoes.

For dinner on New Year's Eve, Diddy's meal was elevated some and the rapper reportedly was given steak and cheese subs on hot dog buns as well as baked potatoes and green beans. However, the rest of his dinner meals would not be so extravagant and they would consist of chicken or tofu fried rice, black beans, carrots and whole wheat bread and chicken or chickpea tacos.

Outside of New Year's Eve, Diddy's most recent holiday meal was equally as lavish with baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a "holiday dessert," TMZ reports.

The meals are a far cry from what Diddy's celebrations used to be for the holiday. According to The Mirror, Diddy used to throw Ciroc parties that were attended by a bevy of celebrities and were hosted on lavish locations like St Barts and Star Island. In 2018, he described the party as "the biggest livestream countdown for New Year's Eve in the history of the world."

Meanwhile, despite the nicer meals, Diddy reportedly went on a hunger strike over Thanksgiving due to fears that he would be poisoned. An insider revealed to Radar Online, "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing."

"He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned. He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt," they said.

The rapper is behind bars and is facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges that have been labeled against him. He is due in court on May 5, 2025.

Diddy currently has more than 120 cases against him brought on by attorney Tony Buzbee who is representing most of the alleged victims in the cases.