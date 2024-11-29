Diddy Allegedly Went on a Hunger Strike During Thanksgiving Over Poison Concerns

Concerns over his safety have led Sean "Diddy" Combs to be cautious about his Thanksgiving meal while incarcerated as he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

During the holiday season at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Thanksgiving dinners aimed to infuse a touch of joy, even within the confines of restrictions.

According to prior reports, this year's menu included a roast turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce, and a warm roll, all complemented by a delightful dessert.

The disgraced music mogul is reportedly on a "hunger strike" to consume his food amid fears of potential poisoning.

An insider revealed to Radar Online, "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing."

"He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned," the insider said, adding, "He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt."

In a conversation with NewsNation last September, Larry Levine, a former inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center, shared insights from a contact who is familiar with Diddy's current circumstances behind bars.

"Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack, and he dies," he said. "If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money."

Levine revealed how Diddy is "really paranoid and scared" inside MDC and claimed how the rapper "Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe."

News of Diddy's Thanksgiving meal serves as a reminder of the stark differences between his present situation and the lavish festivities he once enjoyed.

Meanwhile, his son King Combs shared a glimpse of his extravagant pre-Thanksgiving feast on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old raved about the delicious spread before him, showing off the succulent crab legs.

"Oh man, eating good," he wrote on social media.