Diddy's Christmas Prison Meal Is a Definite Upgrade From His Thanksgiving Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches

Diddy will spend his first Christmas behind bars this year, but at least his holiday prison meal is reportedly a decent upgrade from his Thanksgiving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Indeed, thanks to a recent report, we've got the skinny on the food and entertainment activities the incarcerated star will be able to take part in this Christmastime.

Add the meal details to the growing list of revelations emerging about Diddy, the famous rapper, producer and record executive otherwise known as Sean Combs who was arrested and indicted in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more. He is currently awaiting the start of his May 2025 trial from a detention cell in Brooklyn.

But for Christmas, Diddy will have access to various recreational activities and a special holiday meal, as TMZ reported this week. According to federal sources, inmates can participate in a Spades and dominos tournament, a 3-on-3 basketball game and a soccer competition.

On top of that, the holiday lunch menu includes baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and dessert, offering a brief break from the usual prison fare.

Last month, according to a prison menu obtained by Business Insider, his evening meal option for Thanksgiving consisted of two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with fruit and chips. However, he didn't miss out on turkey — it was just served earlier in the day.

For lunch for Thanksgiving, he was able to get his hands on traditional fare such as turkey roast, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, along with tofu offered as an alternative.

This is because "all the kitchen staff go home early" on holidays, Sam Mangel, a former federal inmate turned prison consultant, told BI. So the lunch options end up being what many would consider a more traditional holiday spread, while the dinner options are much more mundane. Either way, it's "not top-grade food," Mangel added.

Diddy would appear to agree. "I think the food's probably the roughest part of" his jail stay, his attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters back in October, according to People.