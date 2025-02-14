Ron Isley Says He Likes to Listen to His Own Music While Having Sex

Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers knows what he likes between the sheets and he is not afraid to admit it.

The legendary singer spoke to TMZ ahead of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14 and the outlet asked him what the ultimate playlist for the bedroom is. During the conversation, he lists several artists known for making romantic music such as Sade and Beyoncé, but then he also listed himself as a person to listen to during that private time.

"Like my wife just said Sade. I listen to Beyoncé and myself," Isley began.

One of songs in particular he likes to listen to features Beyoncé. He shared that he enjoys putting on "Make Me Say It Again Girl," which includes the Grammy-winning artist and was released in 2022 as part of The Isley Brothers' comeback album of the same name. The song become a top 10 hit on the US R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, peaking at No. 9.

Isley went on to share what other songs of his he likes to put on, listing "Between the Sheets" and "Contagious" as other songs he puts on.

TMZ asked the Isley Brothers member why he enjoys putting his music on during sex when some other artists do not enjoy it.

"I love my music," he said before admitting that he sings along to his music as well.

The Isley Brothers' career has spanned seven decades after first beginning in the 1950s and rose to success with the release of their single "Shout," which became their first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to sell over one million copies in the United States.

Across the remaining decades of their careers, they have scored several other hit singles such as "Twist and Shout" as well as "This Old Heart of Mine" and the Grammy-winning hit "It's Your Thing." Across their legendary career, the group has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.