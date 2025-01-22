Rick Ross' Ex Lastonia Leviston Reflects on How 'That Fat Boy' Wooed Her, 50 Cent Leaking Her Sex Tape

Lastonia Leviston was once in a relationship with rapper Rick Ross and while they have broken up, she is still tied to the rapper.

In an episode of the Netflix series W.A.G.s to Riches, Leviston shared that she is connected to the rapper, not only through their daughter -- 22-year-old Toie -- but that she still lives in a house that he bought.

"It's so difficult because I still reside in a home that my baby father, Rick, owns... I feel like I'm in a luxury prison, almost," Leviston said, according to People.

While their relationship may be more difficult now, it wasn't always that way for the former couple.

"I don't even know how that fat boy wooed me off my feet, but he did. I went home with him the first night. I thought I was his Lil Kim and he was my Biggie!" Leviston reflected.

While the couple is no longer together, it was what happened after their relationship that affected Leviston the most. She was the subject of a sex tape scandal with her ex Maurice Murray.

"He didn't even really ask. He would just pull [the camera] out," she said of the situation.

"Never once in my brain thought that I would have sex with him on tape. I didn't feel unsafe at the time. I felt like I was happy. I was like, 'I just f---ed my man on camera'. I'm trying to show him... how much love I have for him," Leviston added.

The relationship did not last and Leviston would go on to accuse Murray of cheating. While she was going through this turbulent time in her life, a feud broke out between Ross and 50 Cent.

"Long story short, my ex, the guy that was in the sex tape, he's bitter. So he actually goes and sells the tape to 50 Cent. And then 50 Cent released it... it's petty and it still haunts me to this day," she claimed.

After 50 received the video, a lawsuit broke out and in 2015 and the case was settled with 50 being forced to file for bankruptcy as a result of the verdict, The Wall Street Journal reported. The rapper was order to pay Leviston $5 million.

However, 50 and Ross escalated their feud when 50 accused Ross of being the person who leaked Leviston's tape online. As a result of all the legal matters and public scrutiny, Leviston shared that she was "suicidal". 50 would go on to sue his ex-lawyers in the case after Leviston was awarded her sum, Billboard reports.

Both Ross and Leviston have since moved on from the scandal and Leviston is now a grandmother while Ross has gone on to date Justice Williams. However, the couple did not last and it was revealed that the 27-year-old and Ross broke up before New Year's Eve last year. Williams claimed that it was she who broke up with Ross.