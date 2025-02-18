Drake a 'Serious Contender' to Headline Glastonbury 2025 as Kendrick Lamar Rivalry Intensifies: Report

Drake, the Canadian rapper with a well-publicized soft spot for all things UK, is apparently on the verge of a huge career comeback.

After getting into what is still one of the greatest rap beef of all time with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Drake, according to The Mirror, could finally be a "serious contender" to headline the coveted Glastonbury Festival this summer.

Drake was recently announced as the headliner of Everyday at this summer's Wireless Festival in London and is now reportedly one of the early favorites to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for British betting site betideas.com, noted Drake's sudden rise in the betting market following the announcement of his Wireless appearance.

"The legendary Canadian rapper is now 2/1 to headline any three nights at Worthy Farm in June, placing him behind only Neil Young (1/2) and Olivia Rodrigo (4/6) in the market," Lee said as quoted by The Mirror.

If Drake were to perform at Glastonbury, it would be a landmark moment in his career, making Drake the most well-known rap star to headline the festival after the king of rap, Jay Z.

Wireless Festival Book Drake for Three Days

The Toronto rapper, 38, has been confirmed as the headliner for all three days of the London leg of the Wireless Festival, his first UK show in six years, as per Billboard.

The headline shows at the 10,000-capacity London site from July 11 to 13 will also see the rapper become the first artist to headline a festival three nights in a row, with different setlists each night.

Other significant acts scheduled to perform are Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, and Vybz Kartel, who are joining Drake at the festival for its 20th year; organizers expect that tickets will sell out quickly.

Drake's headlining gig at Wireless is expected to feature different setlists each night.

The rapper's revival follows his public dispute with Kendrick Lamar, who's been making waves ever since his record-setting Super Bowl halftime show. He also performed a Drake diss track, which added fuel to their ongoing feud.

Kendrick Lamar performs 'Not Like Us' during the #SuperBowl halftime show.



pic.twitter.com/deANjTmbVI — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025

Drake and Lamar began their careers together but have had a heated rivalry for years. The war between Drake and Lamar was taken to the next level when the 2011 track "Not Like Us" — which had a dissing nature towards Drake — was brought back to light. Although Lamar sang the track at the Super Bowl, he left out the more accusatory lines.

Both artists have had a spike in demand for their respective tours but with legal actions against Universal Music Group. Drake's fans flocked en masse to buckle in for his extended tour dates within Australia, while Lamar takes it easy with further dates of his Grand National Tour with SZA.

Drake's response to Lamar's Super Bowl performance is still being awaited. Fans will have to wait and see if he performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in June.