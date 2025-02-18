Stray Cats' Brian Setzer Struggles with Autoimmune Disease Leaving Him Unable to Play Guitar

Brian Setzer, the iconic guitarist and vocalist of the Stray Cats, has shared a deeply personal health update. He revealed that he is currently unable to play guitar due to a recently diagnosed autoimmune disease.

The 65-year-old musician posted the news on February 13, 2025, after months of struggling with cramping hands that began during the band's summer 2024 tour.

According to Billboard, Setzer explained in his social media post that by the end of the Stray Cats' tour, he began experiencing debilitating hand cramps that made playing the guitar increasingly tricky.

"I've since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease. I cannot play guitar," Setzer stated, describing the sensation as though he was "wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play."

While there is no pain associated with the condition, Setzer noted that even simple tasks like holding a pen or tying his shoes became challenging. "I was at a point where I couldn't even do that," he added.

Fortunately, Setzer is receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic, one of the top medical institutions in the world.

He expressed optimism about his recovery, stating, "I know I will beat this, it will just take some time." His determination and positive outlook have reassured fans that his return to the stage is just a matter of time.

Hi everybody,



I just wanted to check in with you all. Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I’ve since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of… pic.twitter.com/hjwexSXGcW — Brian Setzer (@briansetzer59) February 13, 2025

Music Icon Brian Setzer Receives Outpouring of Support

Brian Setzer's career began in the early 1980s when he led the Stray Cats, the rockabilly band known for hits like "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut."

After the band's initial breakup in 1984, Setzer formed the Brian Setzer Orchestra in 1990, further cementing his place in rock history with his unique blend of swing, rock, and jazz.

Despite setbacks in his health, including a severe case of tinnitus in 2019 that forced him to cancel part of his Christmas tour, Setzer has remained a resilient and beloved figure in music.

Setzer's most recent solo album, The Devil Always Collects, was released in 2023, and in 2019, the Stray Cats returned with 40, their first studio album in over two decades.

Setzer's ability to bounce back from health challenges has earned him the admiration of fans and fellow musicians alike.

People reported that following his announcement, Setzer received an outpouring of support from fans and notable figures in the music industry.

Guitarist Steve Vai encouraged Setzer, calling him a "soldier" and urging him to take the necessary time to recover. Musician Chris Cheney also offered healing thoughts, saying, "If anyone can beat this, you can."

Setzer did not specify the exact autoimmune disease he is dealing with, but autoimmune diseases are known to cause the body's immune system to attack its own cells.

These conditions can affect various parts of the body, including the joints, muscles, and nervous system.

With over 100 different types of autoimmune diseases, the road to recovery can vary, but Setzer's resolve and the support of his fans provide hope for his eventual return to music.