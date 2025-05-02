Kanye West Plans to Sue Dentist Who Allegedly Fueled His Nitrous Addiction and Tried to Hijack Yeezy

Kanye West is planning to sue his former dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, for medical malpractice, negligence, and other serious allegations.

The rapper's legal representatives are confirmed to be suing Connelly, who has treated West at Diamond Dentistry, for alleged unethical practices performed on West in 2024 and 2025, according to Page Six.

The "Donda" rapper's attorneys claim Dr. Connelly caused him extensive neurological and physical injuries and significant emotional injuries as well as severe psychological damage. According to a formal letter that was released today, West started seeking dental treatment for cosmetic procedures in 2024 and required prosthodontic work. But what Connelly did, his attorneys say, was that his treatment crossed the line by professional standards.

The letter states, "Evidence shows that during the time Ye was under your care, you engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose." The document adds that these actions were not isolated but part of a broader pattern of misconduct.

The allegations include the misapplication and overuse of nitrous oxide. Connelly treated West not only by administering the gas improperly but also by instructing West on how to self-administer the gas.

"You allowed him to do so without any medical supervision or safeguards," per the letter.

West then constantly inhaled the nitrous oxide, and his legal team claims he started to show dangerous symptoms such as confusion, amnesia, and unpredictable actions.

Financial Exploitation and Scams

Aside from the health issues, West's camp says Connelly financially exploited the rapper. The letter claims that the charges were inflated with payments as much as $50,000 a month, potentially totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. They include allegations of improper billing and financial exploitation.

The legal notice further states that the dentist's actions extended beyond medical misconduct. "Dr. Connelly attempted to seize control of global music and fashion brand YEEZY LLC while its principal Ye was incapacitated with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances," West's attorneys argue. This claim suggests that Connelly may have sought to manipulate business matters while West was vulnerable.

The formal letter also includes West's wife, Bianca Censori. The architect, who was reportedly worried about the dentist's invasive techniques on her husband, apparently sourced an alternative dentist for him.

Before the formal legal action, Censori had voiced concerns about the dentist's impact on West's health. West himself publicly referenced his struggles with nitrous oxide use, mentioning it during a live Twitch broadcast last month, although he did not specifically blame Connelly for his alleged dependency.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Dr. Connelly has denied all the allegations and called them "not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading." A statement sent to TMZ from the same claims that Milo Yiannopoulos' alleged in 2024 insisted that Connelly's practice is subject to the utmost ethical and legal regulations.