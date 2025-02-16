Dave Blunt's Health Crisis: Rapper Reveals Medical Condition Behind Album Delay

Controversial viral rapper Dave Blunts, 23, is back in the hospital and further postponing his long-awaited album.

The 600-pound Blunts, whose real name is Davion Blessing, announced the news to fans in an Instagram post.

He said from his hospital bed that it was "disappointing" that his album couldn't be released to meet the deadline.

Blunts wrote, "As I lay here in my hospital bed for the 1000th time, I start to realize that this time is more devastating than any other previous hospital visit."

He underlined that the team's setback was not due to their failure to try or do their best but to health problems.

Blunts, who has nearly 500,000 TikTok followers, previously alarmed fans with his health in November when videos of him using an oxygen tank on stage began circulating.

As per The Independent UK, Blunts revealed in a September interview that he had suffered from heart failure in the past.

Blunts is not letting his health issues get in the way of performing. He appeared on stage sitting in a chair and connected to an oxygen tank but said he wanted to crowd surf on his next tour, declaring, "My fans got me."

The rapper came to prominence in the UK in 2023 with the song "The Cup" and has remained a controversial figure with his use of anti-gay and anti-trans lyrics.

Recently, Blunts traded insults with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, which is nothing new to those familiar with his public feuds.

Blunt's response to Snoop's social media post about his weight and health was heated at Chicago's Juice WLRD Day festival.

Rapper Dave Blunts calls out a man filming him in a hospital

Blunts claimed he was furious when a man reportedly snapped pictures of him while he was sleeping in a hospital bed and published them online last month.

The TikTok star confirmed he did go into hospital but asked that the ordeal remain private.

In an Instagram statement, Blunts expressed his frustration over the incident and stressed his commitment to his health journey.

In pics of him lying in a hospital bed, he said: "I didn't want you guys to think I wasn't taking my health journey seriously."

Blunts, after one of his shows, gave a fan meet and greet and said he had the flu. Doctors told him to allow the illness to run its course, but he deteriorated and ended up in hospital.

Still, Blunts has his 2025 vision perfectly in sight. "I promise I am 100 percent focused on bettering my health in 2025," he said.

But he also admitted the difficulties, saying, "This setback is making me feel like I can't do it because every time I try, something like this happens."