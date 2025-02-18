Lizzo Reveals She Almost Started a Band With SZA and Another 'Incredible Artist' With This NSFW Name

Lizzo and SZA once joined forces for a band that's name is NSFW and it led to the creation of an SOS fan favorite song.

During a Twitch stream on Valentine's Day, Lizzo shared how her friendship with SZA led to the creation of a rock group called P--sy Lasers that they were going to be in.

"We've just always been friends, and it's a sacred space for me in this industry. We got this little period of time where we were just linking up in the studio, and eating pasta and drinking. This one particular night, mind you, we were gonna start a rock band, called P--sy Lasers," Lizzo revealed.

She went on to say that there was supposed to be a third member of the band, but that she isn't sure if that artist wanted to be mentioned in the conversation.

"We were going to start a rock band called Pussy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don't know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I'm not going to mention her," Lizzo added.

During their conversations about starting the band, Lizzo shared that SZA's song "F2F" from her SOS album was considered to be on their project.

"After that, I thought about that song all the time. I was just like, 'I hope, I hope she puts it on the album. And then one day out of the blue she just texted me the finished version and I was just like, 'And this is why you're the GOAT,'" Lizzo said.

"F2F" would go on to become a fan favorite from the album and peaked inside the top 60 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became SZA's first song to debut atop Billboard's Alternative Streaming Songs chart. Lizzo is one of the credited writers on the song.

SZA released the deluxe edition of her SOS album called LANA, which has catapulted the album back into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, where it is mere weeks away from becoming the album with the most weeks inside the top 10 of the chart by a Black artist in history.

Lizzo's words comes as the singer bid farewell to her Special album era and has gone on to tease new music, slated to begin on Feb. 28.