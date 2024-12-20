SZA Finally Drops 'LANA,' the Expanded Edition of 'SOS' With Over 38 Songs, Half a Day Late

SZA's deluxe edition of her Grammy-wining SOS album has finally arrived.

The album has long been teased, with many speculating that it was going to drop in February when she released the top 10 hit "Saturn." However, it never manifested until Dec. 20, but was previously expected at midnight instead of the afternoon on the day.

The reason for this was explained by SZA's manager, Punch. Taking to X he shared that it was his fault the album was not released on time.

"12pm. It's my fault," he shared.

"Aye look, the fans can talk crazy. I get it. It's different when you work in this small industry though. Be nice," Punch added.

Titled LANA, the project sees SZA team up once again with her frequent collaborator Kendrick Lamar. The rapper is featured on the track "30 for 30". This comes after SZA was featured on two of Lamar's most recent tracks: "Gloria" and "Luther" form his GNX album.

The other collaborators on the project can be found on the standard edition of SOS. Writers like Michael Uzowuru, ThankGod4Cody, Rob Bisel and Carter Lang can be found in the credits of LANA.

The deluxe version of the album consists of 15 songs. When combined with the other 23 songs found on the standard edition of SOS, the album now totals close to 40 tracks, standing at 38.

Previously, SZA previewed the album when she released the music video for her song "Drive" at midnight on Dec. 20. The clip featured actor Ben Stiller, who is a huge fan of Sia and vice versa.