Nicki Minaj Feud with SZA Escalates Amid TDE and Roc Nation Disputes

Things got tense online on Tuesday, July 15, as Nicki Minaj and SZA clashed in a heated back-and-forth that quickly caught fire on social media.

The conflict erupted on X (formerly Twitter) after Minaj posted about Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) president Terrence "Punch" Henderson, calling him "Minus 30 million" and mocking him with the phrase "Tiny D–k Executive."

The post seemed to dig up past drama, and it wasn't long before SZA jumped in.

According to US Magazine, SZA, currently touring in Europe with Kendrick Lamar on the Grand National Tour, initially posted a cryptic message: "Mercury retrograde .. don't take the bait lol silly goose."

Minaj quickly took it as a response and clapped back harshly, saying, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," adding hashtags like #JusticeForDemoree, which references a lawsuit involving Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

SZA made it clear that her post wasn't directed at anyone specific and was simply a general thought she shared.

She mentioned she had just finished performing and was simply sharing her thoughts about retrograde, not addressing any person directly. But by then, the feud had already gained steam.

🚨 Sam Puckett on SZA’s and Nicki Minaj’s feud on twitter from her interview with People mag:



“I love the one with the Grammys” pic.twitter.com/eJCkxUNSKI — Sam Puckett (@Sampuckettcrave) July 15, 2025

SZA Boasts $137M in Tour Earnings Amid Minaj Jabs

The exchange intensified as Minaj continued to post insults and claims. She questioned SZA's impact on the music industry, writing, "If every song you've ever done vanished, the music business wouldn't even miss you."

She also compared her own global success to SZA's, saying, "Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour?"

SZA didn't back down.She took a moment to celebrate her success, sharing that the SOS Tour earned more than $95 million in 2023 and another $41.5 million in 2024, Billboard said.

"What the f–k you wanna see, lemme know," she wrote. When warned about Minaj's loyal fanbase, the Barbz, SZA responded confidently, pointing to her packed stadium shows and saying she receives "REAL love. IN REAL LIFE."

In one final tweet before her next performance in Paris, SZA wrote, "Lmao lemme go back to being calm, shy, and meek. Yall have a blessed night!"

This public feud also touches deeper tensions involving Roc Nation and past industry drama, with Minaj using the hashtag #JusticeForDemoree repeatedly, referring to Perez's daughter's mental health lawsuit.