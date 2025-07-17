SZA vs. Nicki Minaj: Twitter Erupts After Brutal Insults and Botting Allegations

In a renewed series of heated exchanges, rapper Nicki Minaj has intensified her public feud with singer SZA by making fresh allegations on social media.

Minaj took to the platform formerly known as Twitter, now X, leveling accusations of stream-botting against SZA and others.

It doesn’t even matter. How could 4 diff artists all lose approximately 30 million listeners OR streams in the last couple months while actively releasing music and/or touring? They’re rushing out those stats b/c the

JIG IS UP with all those botted enhancements. I didn’t even… https://t.co/nk5iamPXXw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2025

"How could four different artists all lose approximately 30 million listeners OR streams in the last couple months while actively releasing music and/or touring?" Minaj posted.

She accused the artists of using underhanded means to inflate their streaming numbers, just days after initially criticizing SZA for other reasons.

Previously, Minaj had mocked SZA's appearance and career, telling her to "go draw your freckles back on," and unfavorably comparing her voice to "a fkng dead dog," she said.

The tension seemingly escalated from SZA's cryptic comments on Mercury Retrograde, which Minaj interpreted as a jab.

SZA, however, appeared unfazed by Minaj's initial provocations. "I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping," SZA responded.

"Lmao lemme go back to being calm, shy, and meek. Y'all have a blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris!"

Minaj also accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez of trying to exploit her influence. "It's been tough for you & Desiree Perez now that you can't use my fans & me anymore, huh?" she tweeted.

As of now, SZA, Jay-Z, and Perez have not publicly responded to Minaj's latest remarks.