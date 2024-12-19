Lizzo Breaks Silence on 'Silly' Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Her: 'No Regrets'

"Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo faced a career-defining cancellation last year, when several of her ex-dancers filed legal complaints regarding her treatment of them. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez alleged that Lizzo perpetuated sexual and racial harassment against them, creating a hostile work environment.

"Let's be clear, I did nothing wrong," Lizzo now says, breaking her silence on the lawsuit. The Grammy Award winner opened up to Keke Palmer on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast about the experience, sharing just how blindsided she was by the entire ordeal. "I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit," she shares.

Lizzo addresses former dancer’s assault claim, that she balled up her fist, cracked her knuckles, and said to the dancer “you’re so f**king lucky”



“I think it’s a great thing to add to a salacious headline”



🎥: https://t.co/ZcwTIWYzb7 https://t.co/7k1u9PTmzC pic.twitter.com/qD0w6gTQzH — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 19, 2024

The songstress notes that she previously admired her dancers, adding, "These were people that — I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, 'What?' But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they're trying well, I don't know what they're trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it's not."

She added that while the "silly" claims surely had an impact on her mental health, she has "no regrets" and takes this experience with her on her journey as a boss moving forward.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleged that Lizzo pressured her backup dancers to touch nude performers at an Amsterdam club and often weight-shamed them. They also claimed that Lizzo's Big Grrrl touring company subjected them to racial harassment when it allegedly "treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members." Lizzo negates all claims. The case is currently on hold since March, after Lizzo appealed a decision by the judge that largely rejected her efforts to dismiss the lawsuit under California's anti-SLAPP, according to Billboard.

Lizzo also denies claims made by former wardrobe stylist Asha Daniels, who sued her only a month later. Daniels alleges that while the singer preached about body positivity, employees were forced to work in a "racist and sexualized environment."

"I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly," Daniels told NBC News in September 2023.

Lizzo has somewhat rehabilitated her image, as fans have praised her for her noticeable weight loss and for her recent appearance on Kai Cenat's livestream that was well-received.

"S/O to everyone that just found out im lowkey cool as hell. welcome to the club," she posted on Instagram shortly after.