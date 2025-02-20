Justin Bieber Spotted Supporting Hailey Amid Ongoing Breakup Buzz

Justin Bieber showed his unwavering support for his wife, Hailey Bieber, as she hosted her latest Rhode Beauty pop-up event in Los Angeles on February 18.

The couple, who share a 6-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, were spotted together at the event, quashing rumors that have surrounded their relationship in recent weeks.

Hailey, 28, looked stunning in a form-fitting leather mini dress paired with sheer tights and Rhode Beauty makeup as she celebrated her brand's success.

Justin Bieber, 30, opted for a laid-back style, pairing a vintage basketball jersey with cargo pants and a leather jacket.

According to E! News, he completed the look with sunglasses and a beanie, effortlessly blending retro and modern fashion.

He couldn't help but express his excitement about the event, sharing a video on his Instagram Story.

The clip showed him mingling with fans and posing with Hailey in a photo booth. In it, he wrote, "The vibes were tangible at @rhode pop up."

Justin and Hailey Bieber arriving at Rhode’s Pop Up event in California (February 18) pic.twitter.com/kJ6SIwBiQj — BieberRoots Media (@M_BieberRootsPT) February 19, 2025

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Pop-Up Gets Love From Justin

The event came just days after the couple celebrated Valentine's Day, sharing affectionate moments on social media.

Justin posted a series of sweet photo booth pictures of the pair, writing, "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS."

Hailey's tribute was more playful, featuring a meme poking fun at their relationship, which read, "When you're mad at him, and he says 'come here, baby.'"

However, their public displays of affection come amidst ongoing rumors about their marriage. Speculation grew in January when Justin appeared to unfollow Hailey on Instagram, sparking rumors of trouble in paradise.

The "Sorry" singer quickly addressed the issue, explaining on Instagram, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--t is getting suss out here."

Despite these rumors, the couple's recent public outings show that they remain united. At the Rhode event, Justin was seen enjoying his time with Hailey and showing support for her growing business.

The Rhode pop-up shop, open from February 19 to 25, features products from Hailey's skincare collection, including viral lip tints and the newly launched contouring lip liners, JustJared said.

Following the event, the couple and their friends headed to Funke restaurant for an after-party, continuing their night of celebration.