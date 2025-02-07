Justin Bieber Seen Looking Scruffy Amid Alleged Marriage Woes With Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was spotted in New York City on Thursday evening, looking disheveled and far from his usual polished self.

The 30-year-old pop star, who has been the subject of recent rumors surrounding his marriage, wore a casual and unkempt outfit while meeting with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and her best friend, model Kendall Jenner.

His scruffy appearance raised eyebrows. He wore a black hoodie that was unzipped halfway, revealing his heavily tattooed chest. The couple's dinner outing comes at a time when concerns about their marriage have been growing.

The pair, who recently welcomed their son, Jack, were seen walking together, but their expressions seemed far from happy. Hailey, who wore a stylish leopard-print coat and had her arms crossed, appeared to be in a serious mood, Daily Mail said.

Justin, on the other hand, wore a loose hoodie, baggy black pants, and chunky boots, further fueling speculation that their relationship is not going well.

February 6: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spotted at Lucali in New York pic.twitter.com/KVoDte4rAe — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) February 7, 2025

Justin Bieber's Fragile State

Daily Mail's insiders have reported that Hailey has been struggling with her marriage to Justin almost since it began.

According to Live Mint, a source revealed that while she loves him, his behavior has been "unacceptable" at times. There are claims that her friends have urged her to leave him, as they feel his actions, including substance abuse and emotional challenges, are taking a toll on her well-being.

Justin, who has publicly struggled with mental health and addiction issues in the past, has recently appeared more fragile.

Adding to the tension, Justin's recent social media behavior—unfollowing Hailey on Instagram—raised alarms, sparking further speculation about their relationship. While Justin claimed his account was hacked, fans remain uncertain about the state of their marriage.

Despite the ongoing turmoil, Hailey's focus remains on their young son and securing his future. While she continues to support Justin, sources suggest she may be facing a tough decision about whether to save her marriage.