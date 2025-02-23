Justin Bieber's Rep Shuts Down Drug Use Rumors: 'Absolutely Not True'

Justin Bieber's representative has shut down recent rumors about the singer's alleged drug use, calling the claims "absolutely not true."

The statement, issued on February 23, responds to growing concerns about his health following his public appearance, which some fans found alarming.

According to his team, the 31-year-old "Yummy" singer, who will celebrate his 31st birthday on March 1, is currently focused on his family and music career.

"It's been a very transformative year for Justin," his rep shared, noting that he has "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Bieber, who shares a six-month-old son, Jack Blues, with his wife, Hailey Bieber, has prioritized focusing on his personal life and artistry rather than on baseless rumors.

Despite speculation on social media—some of which pointed to a possible rift between Justin and Hailey—Bieber is standing firm in his approach to personal growth.

On February 20, he shared an Instagram story with a message set to John Mayer's song "Free Fallin'," where he spoke about change and maturity, ENews said.

He emphasized the importance of letting go of insecurities and trusting in God for guidance. "I tried to follow the rules. I'm not good at it," Justin admitted in his post. "But u don't need to follow rules to enter into a life of love."

Justin Bieber responds to speculation that he’s using “hard drugs”, TMZ reports:



“JB hadn't slept because he had been recording all night which is why he looked a bit worse. He'd also spent part of the evening caring for his son who was having trouble falling asleep as we'll” pic.twitter.com/U1CCTpFolQ — Justin Bieber Charts (@BieberOnCharts) February 23, 2025

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past Struggles, Shuts Down New Drug Rumors

Justin's recent public appearance, which led some fans to worry about his health, was reportedly due to a restless night of studio work and caring for his son, who was having trouble sleeping.

Sources close to the singer confirmed that his appearance was not linked to any drug use but rather to the stresses of parenthood and his busy schedule.

The rumors about Bieber's drug use have resurfaced despite the singer's past struggles with addiction.

In 2020, Justin publicly opened up about his battle with drugs and alcohol, sharing his experience in his documentary series "Justin Bieber: Sessions."

He revealed how his early fame and pressures led him to use substances like marijuana, alcohol, and even prescription pills to cope with the stress and anxiety of growing up in the spotlight, DailyMail said.

At one point, he described waking up and immediately using drugs, which he later admitted was "scary."

However, Justin turned his life around after seeking help and getting sober. His wife, Hailey, has been a major support system for him, and together, they've been focused on building a strong family life.

The couple, who married in 2019 after a years-long on-and-off relationship, welcomed their first child in August.

As for the rumors surrounding his health, Justin's team continues to emphasize that the claims are harmful and misleading.

"It's exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," his representative said.