Young Thug Scores Small Win Amid Bigger Losses: Jewelry Returned, But What About the $150K Cash, Other Luxe Items?

Young Thug appears to have won a minor legal battle. After a request was filed over the weekend, a Georgia judge has ordered some of the jewelry seized from him back.

Authorities seized the high-end items when they arrested the rapper in May 2022.

The jewelry, part of a larger stash, which was made up of $149,426 worth of guns and cash, included a Rolex Datejust engraved with the words' King Slime,' a diamond cross pendant, a necklace with green jewels, a diamond tennis necklace, and two diamond stud earrings, according to Jasmine Brand report.

Meanwhile, the jeweler who sold them the items, Rafaello & Company, is likewise seeking ownership.

As per HotNewHipHop, the decision is a good one for the Atlanta rap icon, but it still doesn't address Young Thug's demand to get back plenty of other items, including cars and cash.

Seized vehicles include two Mercedes Benz AMG GTS, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, and a 2022 Porsche 911.

Social Media Users React

Fans and followers have been discussing the ruling on social media platforms.

Shalom, one user, suggested that all seized from Young Thug be returned, writing, "Hope they return all other items they took him as well." Someone else encouraged the rap artist to drop new music, writing, "Man drop some MUSIC!! "

People mostly had doubts about the legal process, prompting one user to say, "He shouldn't have to rely on a judge to get his stuff back."

Some wondered why he was fighting for his stuff at all, with one writing, "If he can afford the lawyers [sic] and the work to get everything back, he didn't buy them illegally. He's a millionaire."

Young Thug is rebuilding his music empire despite his obvious legal issues. Since the beginning of 2025, he has been working with others, like Lil Baby and Future, on the tune "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber."

There are also rumors of a collaboration with Quavo, an ex-Migos member who recently posted some behind-the-scenes footage of Thug.

As per HipHopDX, the performance will be the artist's first since his release and marks an important milestone in his career, as he is scheduled to play on July 5 at the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium.