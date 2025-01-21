Young Thug's Son Accuses Rapper of Neglecting Family for Girlfriend

Young Thug's family drama unfolds on social media as his son claims that the rapper is prioritizing his relationship with girlfriend Mariah The Scientist over him.

The situation escalated after Young Thug's 14-year-old son, known online as @bloodyhound_babyjeff, shared an emotional Instagram Story expressing feelings of abandonment in the wake of his mother's tragic death.

Young Thug's former partner, Lakevia Jackson, was shot dead in 2023.

In the post, as quoted by AllHipHop, he reflected on his pain, saying, "S*** hit different when your own family ain't with ya," and accused his father of placing his relationship above their family connection.

On another note, the teenager wrote, "Madukes gone be feeling like nobody here with me," and "Can't believe n**** pick they hos over their kids. Shyt crazy."

In a detailed response on social media, Young Thug's sister, Dora Williams, addressed the swirling allegations surrounding her family. Williams argued that her nephew's sense of entitlement has put him in his current predicament.

"Try dealing with kids who choose street life that weren't raised in the streets," Williams wrote. "A woman has nothing to do with my nieces and nephew's real talk. Entitlement does with no sense of direction, no ambitions, no future plans, no respect."

While Young Thug's son got plenty of chances to better himself, Williams said the teen chose a troubling lifestyle. She noted his fascination with drill music and drug culture.

"All they wanna do is make drill music and do drugs," she added. "Kids been giving multiple opportunities to go to school with the rich and yet they turn it down."

Williams also shared how Jackson had been instrumental in guiding her son toward a brighter future before her untimely death.

However, she expressed that if her son were willing to turn his life around, the family would welcome him back with open arms.