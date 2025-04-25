Young Thug Reacts to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' from Jail: 'I'm a Drake Fan'

Young Thug has finally shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track "Not Like Us," and he's made it clear—he's Team Drake.

In a new interview with GQ released on April 25, the Atlanta rapper reacted to being name-dropped by Kendrick Lamar during last year's intense feud between Lamar and Drake.

While the hip-hop world was split between the two heavyweights, Young Thug stayed loyal to his longtime collaborator.

"I'm a Drake fan," Thug told GQ. "Yeah, [Kendrick] just spoke on people's names in Atlanta. I don't know what that was about."

The lyric in question came from Lamar's track "Not Like Us," where he called out Drake's connections to Atlanta.

According to Billboard, Lamar rapped, "21 gave you false street cred / Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head / Quavo said you can be from Northside."

Though Lamar didn't attack Thug directly, the reference sparked conversations among fans, especially since Thug has worked closely with Drake over the years.

Young Thug Calls for Unity in Atlanta Amid Rap Feuds

While incarcerated in 2023, Young Thug remained in touch with the music scene through updates from his girlfriend, singer Mariah the Scientist.

In a 2024 interview, she shared that she kept him informed about ongoing feuds by playing diss tracks during their phone conversations. According to her, he found the situation quite intriguing.

Thug didn't respond to Kendrick with a diss of his own but did use his social media to call for unity among Atlanta artists. "@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music ain't the same without us collabin," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Thug and Drake have built a strong music relationship over the years with hits like "Way 2 Sexy," "Solid," and "Oh U Went." Their creative bond appears stronger than ever, as Thug prepares for his significant return to music.

Since being released in October, Young Thug has wasted no time. On Friday, he released a new single titled "Money on Money," featuring Future, Fox22Bangor said.

This track marks the first official release from his upcoming comeback album, UY SCUTI, which is scheduled to drop in May.