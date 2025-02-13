Young Thug's GOAT Lawyer Brian Steel Praises Drake As a 'True Leader' and 'Role Model' After Song Tribute

In a fairly obscure backhanded compliment, Drake and PartyNextDoor have pen on a track from their new, collaborative album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" to the high-profile attorney Brian Steel.

Steel is perhaps best known for representing rapper Young Thug during the latter's high-profile RICO trial, and his name appears on the ninth track of the album, which is scheduled to drop Thursday night.

Per Complex, The New York Times journalist Joe Coscarelli posted Steel's response to X, formerly Twitter, in which the latter said he was "not familiar" with the song but that he "looks up to Drake."

"I have had the honor and pleasure of meeting with Mr. Graham," the lawyer wrote. "He is so kind, considerate, generous, inspirational, intelligent—a true leader and great model for our community."

The initial release of the track list misspelled Steel's name, but Drake updated that release in an Instagram post.

Shortly before Young Thug was released from Fulton County Jail last fall, he made amends with Drake, Metro Boomin, and Future after the three had issues due to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. In October, Young Thug took to X to write, "@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas."

"Music aint the same without us collabin."

Who Is Brian Steel?

The saga of Young Thug and his very public RICO case has turned his attorney, Brian Steel, into a hero. Yet Steel has expressed a measure of disappointment over the plea deal that set the rapper free.

The lawyer previously said of the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, that "In my collective opinion, Jeffery would have been found not guilty of everything."

Young Thug had been staring at 40 years in prison for gang activity, drug offenses, and firearm possession but similarly accepted a plea deal with Steel and was released shortly thereafter.

Since then, the case -- which became Georgia's longest criminal case -- has only furthered Steel's brand. He has defended high-profile people charged with criminal misconduct since 1991 and has been dubbed "Atlanta's busiest celebrity attorney." He was even prepared to spend time in jail for contempt during Young Thug's case.

Outside the courtroom, Steel dabbled in new endeavors like modeling for the SP5DER clothing line.