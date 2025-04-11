Young Thug Calls Out Billboard for Snubbing GF Mariah The Scientist on Best Female Rappers List

Young Thug has voiced his disapproval of Billboard's all-time best female rappers list, specifically calling out the absence of one artist close to him.

The list — which crowned Nicki Minaj at the top — has stirred up heated discussions online since its release earlier this week, and now Thugger has added his voice to the mix.

After the rankings were shared on social media on Wednesday (April 9), the Atlanta rapper took to DJ Akademiks' Instagram page to question why his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, did not cut.

"Where Mariah at tho [thinking face emoji]," he wrote in a comment on Akademiks' Instagram page.

Young Thug is currently in a relationship with Mariah the Scientist, which started in October 2021, not long after they teamed up on a song, "Walked In," which was released in March of that year.

In addition to Nicki Minaj claiming the top spot, Billboard's 25-strong list featured hip-hop heavyweights like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, Queen Latifah, and Foxy Brown.

The lineup also included Eve, Remy Ma, and Rapsody, alongside rising stars such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Doechii, and Latto.

Considering that Minaj became the first female rapper to have more than 100 Billboard Hot 100 hits in 2018 and now has 149 records on the chart, it's not hard to see why this list is the way it is. With the highest-grossing tour for a female rapper under her belt—the Pink Friday 2 World Tour—it's hard to argue with her dominance.

Many agreed.

Well deserved 👏 Nicki has worked HARD for the rap game & female rapper. Go Nicki 💗🦄 — Areais (@areaisww) April 7, 2025

Since Billboard did not disclose the factors that influenced their decision, fans and avid listeners are sure to have their own opinions.

According to HipHopDX, Young Thug's decision to publicly defend his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist may also be tied to recent bumps in their relationship — particularly rumors of him communicating with other women while behind bars.

In a leaked jail phone call from December, the YSL rapper candidly admitted to talking to "at least 10 other girls when I get on the phone just to kill time," adding another layer to the ongoing tension in his relationship with Mariah The Scientist.

In that same leaked conversation, Young Thug also confessed that he believes Mariah loves him "too much," admitting it scares him because he fears doing something that could "devastate" her.

Following the leak, Thugger took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology to his "Walked In" collaborator on X.

Sorry to my baby for all this bullshit on the internet. I love u baby and fuck em all we know what's up with us! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 25, 2024