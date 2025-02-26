Millie Bobby Brown on Potential Britney Spears Role: 'That's Her Story to Tell'

Millie Bobby Brown is clarifying her stance on playing Britney Spears in a potential biopic. The "Stranger Things" actress recently addressed the ongoing speculation about her involvement in a film about the pop icon's life.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on February 24, Brown expressed admiration for Spears but emphasized that the singer herself should lead any biographical project. "I mean, she is an absolute icon," Brown stated.

"I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to."

Brown previously spoke about her interest in portraying Spears during a 2022 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

She shared that the pop star's life resonated with her because they shared similar experiences of growing up under the public's gaze.

Brown explained that, although she didn't know the artist personally, looking at her pictures made her feel a deep connection, and she believed she could tell her story uniquely and authentically, RollingStone said.

However, Spears quickly responded to reports of Brown's comments, making it clear that she was not interested in a movie about her life. Without naming Brown directly, Spears wrote on Instagram, "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I'm not dead!!!"

Britney Spears Biopic Moves Forward Despite Her Objections

Despite the singer's objections, a biopic about Spears is already being developed. Universal Pictures secured the rights to her 2023 memoir, "The Woman in Me," following a competitive auction.

According to People, the film, announced in August 2024, is being directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt.

Spears teased an upcoming project on X, expressing her excitement about collaborating with Marc Platt.

She mentioned that he had been behind some of her favorite films and urged fans to stay tuned for more details.

Chu, known for directing "Wicked," spoke about his approach to Spears' story in a November 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "She has a story that deserves to be told properly," Chu said. "There's a lot about us in it."

Emma Roberts also expressed interest in portraying Britney Spears. In August 2024, she responded to rumors about being considered for the role, calling it her "true dream" to play the pop star.

Similarly, Addison Rae shared her thoughts in November 2024, stating that Spears' legacy is "untouchable" and complicated for anyone to replicate.