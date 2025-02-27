K-Pop Superstars BlackPink Accused of 'Lying' About Selling out Wembley Stadium in Under an Hour

BlackPink are set to hit the road in 2025, but it may not be as well received as predicted.

The K-pop superstars are slated to make several stops across the globe as part of their comeback tour. Blackpink are set to hit the road for several dates from July in Goyang to next January in Tokyo and the trek was announced in an Instagram post shared by the group in February.

Tickets for the tour have gone on sale on Feb. 27 and while many stops have sold out right away, there are critics out there who have speculated that the sales are not going as well as expected.

On X, formerly Twitter, many users have specifically pointed out BlackPink's date at Wembley Stadium in August. In fact, some fans are now being slammed for reportedly lying about how fast BlackPink have sold out the date with many showing tickets still available.

In one post to the social media platform, one user shared screenshots of the sections where tickets are still available despite Blinks claiming that the entire venue had sole out within an hour.

🚨[BREAKING NEWS] #BLACKPINK still NOT sold OUT at Wembley Stadium and Blink is lying about their achievements 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mE0lzZOLWf — . (@BLACKPINK_FFLOP) February 27, 2025

Other posts have accused Blinks of lying about the achievement and claimed that posts are now being deleted about BlackPink's historic achievement of becoming the fastest K-pop act to sell out the stadium.

Breaking 🚨 Blinks caught lying about blackpink selling Wembley Stadium under one hour!!



So embarrassing pic.twitter.com/XWjnzwooP5 — . (@KPOP_FLOP_) February 27, 2025

🚨[NEWS] #BLACKPINK Fanbases are starting to delete their posts full of lies about blackpink sold out 😭 pic.twitter.com/2YEN9qf6iV — . (@BLACKPINK_FFLOP) February 27, 2025

According to Vivid Seats, there are still tickets available for the show in August with nine section on the upper level having tickets that are available. There are also seven sections on the lower level that still have tickets at the time of reporting.

This is not the first time that BlackPink has encountered criticism with their upcoming tour. The girls were previously slammed for only having 10 dates on their upcoming tour with one person going as far as to claim the trek is not a world tour under the tour's announcement on Instagram.