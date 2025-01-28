Lisa Reveals Her Dream Collab With a Labelmate Even Though She's 'Not Sure' If They're Friends

Lisa is a woman of ambition but luckily, it seems that her dream collaboration isn't that far from reach.

In an interview with Capital FM, the Lalisa singer dished on the woman of her dreams, music-wise, as she and host Jordan North treat themselves to a "Very British Day Out," complete with face masks, wellness smoothies, and plenty of gabs.

North prompted the question, bringing up the wild success of Lisa's BLACKPINK bandmate Rosé, who joined hands with Bruno Mars on the smash-hit "APT."

"I want to team up with Doja Cat," she revealed, naming the fellow RCA labelmate.

"Do you know Doja Cat, are you friends?" North asked.

After a few moments of outward pondering, Lisa settled on a truthful answer.

"I'm not sure... We're in the same company," she said candidly.

Lisa, set to release her second studio album Alter Ego, will drop the project on February 28 through Lloud, her own entertainment company, and RCA Records, her first with the company since departing from YG Entertainment in 2023.

The BLACKPINK member released her debut 2021 solo project Lalisa under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

LISA has released three singles off the album, "Rockstar," "New Woman," and "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)" in 2024.

