BLACKPINK's Back: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé Reunite for 2025 Tour in New Teaser

The members of BLACKPINK are reuniting and going on a feverishly anticipated tour.

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé announced the trek in a teaser posted to the official BLACKPINK social media accounts. The clip showcases fans from past tours in various venues. BLACKPINK's name is displayed before it ends with the official announcement of a 2025 tour.

So far, tickets are not available for the tour and tour dates as well as locations have not been made public at this time.

BLACKPINK, one of the biggest girl groups in the world, has seen massive success both as a unit and through the solo endeavors of its members. Since their debut in 2016 under YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK has set records with their chart-topping hits, powerful performances, and global influence.

Their achievements include becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella in 2023, breaking numerous YouTube records, and topping international charts with albums like The Album and Born Pink. With their immense popularity, each member has also carved out a unique path in their solo careers.

Jennie was the first to go solo, releasing "Solo" in 2018, which became a major hit in South Korea and globally. Her long-awaited follow-up came in 2023 with "You & Me," which gained popularity for its elegant concept and viral choreography. Jennie's album, Ruby, is out on March 7.

Rosé followed in 2021 with her debut single collection, featuring "On The Ground" and "Gone." "On The Ground" became the first song by a Korean female soloist to top the Billboard Global 200. She has since released her debut album Rosie, which features the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit "APT." with Bruno Mars.

Rosé appeared on Hot Ones where she explained how hardworking the group is.

"The one thing that's so strong about BLACKPINK is the fact that each one of us, we want such big things for ourselves and we work so hard every day. I've never seen someone that's just like, 'I just want to rest.' Even if we've said that before, I don't think anyone means that. BLACKPINK is really hardworking," she said.

Lisa debuted later that year with "Lalisa" and "Money," breaking records on YouTube and Spotify while becoming the first K-pop soloist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart. Her album Alter Ego is out Feb. 28

Lisa spoke about their solo endeavors when she sat down with Billboard.

"We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project. So we want to support and say, 'You did really well!' Like, Jennie and Rosie just released their own songs, and we're on texts, we're on FaceTime. They're like family. I'm just so happy that they're releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs," Lisa said.

Jisoo was the last to go solo, releasing Me in 2023, with "All Eyes on Me" and "Flower" making waves globally and debuting high on international charts. Jisoo's mini album, Amortage, is due out on Feb. 14.