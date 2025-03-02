Elton John Condemns Trump's Plan to Cut Billions in USAID Funds

Elton John has expressed grave concern over the Trump administration's decision to cut more than 90% of the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) foreign aid contracts.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the musician cautioned that these budget cuts could have "devastating effects" on the global response to HIV.

According to NME, the announcement, made on February 27, revealed plans to slash up to $60 billion in overall US global aid, including significant reductions to HIV/AIDS programs like the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The program, launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush, has been credited with saving millions of lives by providing access to essential HIV medications.

John, who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) in 1992, criticized the "abrupt decision" to reduce aid, which could jeopardize years of progress made in fighting the HIV epidemic.

He stated that millions of lives are at risk as they depend on US funding to access vital medication and services. "Millions of people are alive today thanks to the generosity of the American people and because of effective programs like PEPFAR," John said.

In response to the cuts, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has launched an urgent appeal, known as The Rocket Response Fund, to ensure that its 90+ partners can continue providing life-saving HIV services.

The foundation is working to fill the gaps left by the funding reduction to prevent a significant setback in global HIV care.

Elton John demands that U.S. taxpayers fund foreign aid, slamming the Trump administration’s plan to cut over 90% of USAID contracts and $60 billion in global assistance. pic.twitter.com/8Uu3WQVh8a — Dean Cramer | Kingsofar (@kingsofar) March 2, 2025

The cuts have also caused alarm in regions like South Africa, where HIV programs are heavily reliant on US support.

Dr. Kate Rees, a public health specialist in South Africa, said, "We are being pushed off a cliff." Similarly, Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Center, warned that lives would be lost due to the funding cuts. "This is not hyperbole; I predict a huge disaster... unless we can fill the gap," Bekker added.

John's statement emphasized the importance of bipartisan programs like PEPFAR and urged the US government to continue its life-saving work.

He also expressed support for efforts to counter the cuts, stating, "We are working with our partners to ensure they can continue providing essential care."

While John has generally refrained from direct political commentary on Trump, he has previously spoken out on issues affecting civil rights, voting, and equality.

However, the recent cuts to USAID funding have prompted him to take a strong stand on global health and HIV prevention.

The Trump administration's decision follows a review of US aid projects conducted as part of the president's "America First" policy.

The announcement has sparked widespread concern and calls for action, as critics warn that the loss of USAID funding could set back HIV progress by decades.