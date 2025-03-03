My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar's Cause of Death Under Scrutiny: Autopsy Report Unveils Grim Discovery

Bob Bryar, former My Chemical Romance drummer, was found dead at his home in Tennessee in an advanced state of decomposition on November 26, 2024, and grim new details have emerged.

According to a report from the Bedford County Medical Examiner obtained by TMZ, the cause of death was listed as "undetermined."

Bryar, 44, was last seen alive on November 4, the day he tweeted what appeared to be a cryptic reference to former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, writing "TULSI."

Weeks later, police discovered his body, badly decomposed, together with three sizeable nitrous oxide canisters with tubing attached that they said were "ready for use." The report also stated that antidepressant medication was found in the home.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), nitrous oxide, also commonly known as "laughing gas," is an odorless, flammable gas that can induce a temporary euphoric state when inhaled.

However, because of decomposition, the medical examiner could not determine what the exact cause of death was.

The report said, however, there were concerns about a possible deliberate or accidental overdose. Animal scavenging activity was also evident, with two dogs being found in Bryar's home.

My Chemical Romance: A Bumpy Legacy

Bryar replaced drummer Matt Pelissier in 2004, after the release of the band's breakthrough album, "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge."

Following that, he stayed with the group through their critically acclaimed 2006 album, "The Black Parade," and their later efforts until leaving in 2010 under unexplained circumstances. The group made a short statement saying only that this was his decision.

Bryar's post-My Chemical Romance life wasn't all success, however, as he opened up about his mental health struggles since leaving the band.

The drummer has tweeted about how being "kicked out of MyChem," as he wrote back in 2015, left him in a dark place.

He wrote, "Now, I am on so many pills that I feel a bit better, although, it still (b)others me every day. In a recent conversation, I was told I won't be back."

Bryar sold his last drum, which he used touring and recording The Black Parade, in 2021 to benefit an animal rescue center in Tennessee. In the listing, he wrote, "This is my very last drum kit and it's ready for a new home."

"I used this kit when [the band] opened the MTV VMAs in 2005, the following tour, and for some of the 'Black Parade' record," he wrote in the listing, per the outlet.